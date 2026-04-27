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Tipsheet

Abigail Spanberger Gets Wrecked for Bragging About Her Awful First 100 Days in Office

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 27, 2026 1:30 PM
Abigail Spanberger Gets Wrecked for Bragging About Her Awful First 100 Days in Office
AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger isn't the brightest bulb. After experiencing cratering approval ratings, a challenge to her unconstitutional redistricting scheme, and national criticism for the wave of illegal alien-driven violent crime, she still decided to take to social media and tout the "success" of her first 100 days in office.

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"We're just getting started" seems like a threat more than anything.

Boeing has left for Missouri, and any of the investments in the workforce were actually secured under Republican Governor Glen Youngkin. 

More than enough.

Unfortunately, the voters in Fairfax are not. They probably agree Spanberger's been a smashing success.

They're raising taxes on everything from gym memberships to dog walking.

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Related:

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER ILLEGAL ALIEN REDISTRICTING TAXES VIRGINIA

It's a disaster.

You cannot.

Yes, she's crashed hard.

Just like that.

The silver lining in all of this is that Spanberger cannot run for reelection next cycle. That means, thanks to her messing things up so badly, perhaps a Republican can come back and fix her mess.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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