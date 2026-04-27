Abigail Spanberger Gets Wrecked for Bragging About Her Awful First 100 Days in Office

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger isn't the brightest bulb. After experiencing cratering approval ratings, a challenge to her unconstitutional redistricting scheme, and national criticism for the wave of illegal alien-driven violent crime, she still decided to take to social media and tout the "success" of her first 100 days in office.

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100 days. We've hit the ground running.



Tackling the high cost of living. Bringing new business investment to Virginia. Investing in our workforce. Contending with reckless economic policies out of Washington.



And we're just getting started. pic.twitter.com/wrYyqx2wCf — Governor Abigail Spanberger (@GovernorVA) April 27, 2026

"We're just getting started" seems like a threat more than anything.

100 days and you’ve already driven the state into the ground. Imagine what you can do tomorrow! — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) April 27, 2026

Boeing has left for Missouri, and any of the investments in the workforce were actually secured under Republican Governor Glen Youngkin.

You can stop. We've had enough already. — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) April 27, 2026

More than enough.

This is a superb attempt to shift the narrative. Thankfully, Virginians are exceptionally perceptive — Jeff Trent (@JLTrent86) April 27, 2026

Unfortunately, the voters in Fairfax are not. They probably agree Spanberger's been a smashing success.

Abigail is tackling the high cost of living by making life more unaffordable for Virginians. 😖 — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) April 27, 2026

They're raising taxes on everything from gym memberships to dog walking.

Only 100 days in, and the state has never been more divided.

Only 100 days in, and you’ve silenced half of us.

Only 100 days in, and millions have lost rights.

Only 100 days in, and VA families are spending hundreds more every month.



At this rate, I pray Virginia survives. https://t.co/2zniwYkkz9 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 27, 2026

It's a disaster.

Can anyone point to me anywhere where anything Democrats have done actually lowers the cost of living. They live in a fantasyland.. https://t.co/L7HO1kdJNz — griff_hollar 🪖 (@GriffHoller) April 27, 2026

You cannot.

100 days and decades of damage and one completely shot reputation.



You've hit the ground. Hard. https://t.co/siZpSbqXB8 — Scott Paterno, Shabbos Goy (@ScottPaterno) April 27, 2026

Yes, she's crashed hard.

Yeah you did HIT the ground running! https://t.co/kIwjtM4nMN pic.twitter.com/ggulO0KXVr — Sherlock Homes (@Sherloc9638559) April 27, 2026

Just like that.

The silver lining in all of this is that Spanberger cannot run for reelection next cycle. That means, thanks to her messing things up so badly, perhaps a Republican can come back and fix her mess.

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