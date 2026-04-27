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Tipsheet

Hakeem Jeffries Really Had the Nerve to Say This After Yet Another Leftist Tried to Assassinate Trump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 27, 2026 9:00 AM
Hakeem Jeffries Really Had the Nerve to Say This After Yet Another Leftist Tried to Assassinate Trump
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

Well, that didn't last long. After less than 48 hours of Democrats pretending to care about political violence targeting Republicans — violence they encourage, mind you — House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is back to criticizing his Republican colleagues in Congress about civility, even invoking the Democrats' favorite go-to, January 6.

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"There will be ample time to vigorously debate the issues of the day. Now is a time to unify," Jeffries wrote on X.

Just a few days ago, it was Jeffries who was calling for "maximum warfare" against Republicans, and Jamie Raskin had to be reminded of all the heated rhetoric his party has engaged in over the years.

Because Democrats agree with Jeffries.

They've made it painfully clear they plan to weaponize the government against us if they regain power.

He has learned nothing.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY HAKEEM JEFFRIES JAMIE RASKIN JANUARY 6 REPUBLICAN PARTY

That's all they've got.

We all know the very morbid answer to that question.

Hasan Piker called for Trump's assassination and the murder of Republicans multiple times. So forgive us if we lecture you about civility, Hakeem.

As always, when Democrats talk about unity and bipartisanship, what they mean is, "do what we want."

Because Jeffries doesn't think it's wrong.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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