Hakeem Jeffries Really Had the Nerve to Say This After Yet Another Leftist Tried to Assassinate Trump

Well, that didn't last long. After less than 48 hours of Democrats pretending to care about political violence targeting Republicans — violence they encourage, mind you — House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is back to criticizing his Republican colleagues in Congress about civility, even invoking the Democrats' favorite go-to, January 6.

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America will not be lectured about civility by far right extremists in Congress.



Particularly those who provide aid and comfort to hundreds of violent rioters who brutally beat police officers on January 6.



There will be ample time to vigorously debate the issues of the day.… — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) April 26, 2026

"There will be ample time to vigorously debate the issues of the day. Now is a time to unify," Jeffries wrote on X.

Just a few days ago, it was Jeffries who was calling for "maximum warfare" against Republicans, and Jamie Raskin had to be reminded of all the heated rhetoric his party has engaged in over the years.

So-called Hakeem Jeffries is a disgrace to the United States Congress. He is deranged, disgusting and violent.



It is unacceptable that House Democrats continue to remain silent in the aftermath of his call for “maximum warfare, everywhere, all the time” against Republicans.… — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) April 26, 2026

Because Democrats agree with Jeffries.

They've made it painfully clear they plan to weaponize the government against us if they regain power.

Leading off by calling people extremists tells everyone you have learned absolutely nothing. — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) April 27, 2026

He has learned nothing.

Three assassination attempts later and you are still talking about Jan. 6th.



You are such a POS. pic.twitter.com/DtajTAWPpE — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 27, 2026

That's all they've got.

How many more leftwing assassins before you’ll allow yourself to be lectured? — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) April 27, 2026

We all know the very morbid answer to that question.

Hasan Piker called for Trump's assassination and the murder of Republicans multiple times. So forgive us if we lecture you about civility, Hakeem.

You declare that “now is a time to unify” even as you dismiss Republicans in Congress as “far right extremists”



Apparently “now is a time to unify” means “now is the time for everyone to embrace the progressive agenda.”



No thanks. https://t.co/keWZ3caQCT — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 27, 2026

As always, when Democrats talk about unity and bipartisanship, what they mean is, "do what we want."

Why is it so hard for you to admit it’s wrong to call for “maximum warfare” against President Trump and his administration? https://t.co/hwrL1xUlCe — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2026

Because Jeffries doesn't think it's wrong.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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