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Tipsheet

Navy Secretary Phelan Exits Administration Immediately, Is Replaced With Hung Cao

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | April 22, 2026 7:23 PM
Navy Secretary Phelan Exits Administration Immediately, Is Replaced With Hung Cao
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan has departed the Trump administration. 

Sean Parnell, the assistant to the Secretary of War for Public Relations, posted to social media without giving a reason for the departure. 

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Undersecretary Hung Cao will become Acting Secretary of the Navy, Parnell said. 

The Wall Street Journal reported that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth fired Phelan after months of tension. 

Phelan had posted to social media on Tuesday.

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NATIONAL SECURITY PETE HEGSETH TRUMP ADMINISTRATION DEPARTMENT OF WAR

The termination follows as the U.S. is enforcing a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. 

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