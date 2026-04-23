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Senate Passes Resolution to Fund ICE, CBP and Sets Stage for Reconciliation Vote

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 23, 2026 9:00 AM
Senate Passes Resolution to Fund ICE, CBP and Sets Stage for Reconciliation Vote
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

The Senate passed a budget resolution overnight that will unlock billions of dollars in funding for ICE and CBP that had been blocked by Democrats. This is the first step in the budget reconciliation process.

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The bill narrowly passed 50-48.

Here's more from Fox News:

Senate Republicans pushed their immigration funding plan forward early Thursday, adopting a budget blueprint after an all-night vote series that sets up billions for ICE and Border Patrol while sidelining Democrats.

Senate Republicans adopted their budget resolution, which tees up funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol, and effectively cuts congressional Democrats out of the process entirely.

It’s the first major step toward unlocking the budget reconciliation process, which Republicans are diving into once again after Democrats refused to fund ICE and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) without stringent reforms.

Fox News also reported that Senator Schumer criticized the move.

"America is crying out for relief from high costs, and you're here adding $140 billion to an agency that nobody — two groups — Border Patrol and ICE, that nobody respects in this country," Schumer said.

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Related:

BORDER PATROL DHS ICE RECONCILIATION SENATE

That's not true, at all. Democrats don't respect ICE and Border Patrol. Many other Americans do.

The House still needs to act on the bills that were passed during last night's marathon vote session, but a full reconciliation bill is likely in the near future. That would bypass the filibuster and can pass the Senate on a simple majority vote.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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