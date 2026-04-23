While the VA Redistricting Referendum Goes to Court, There's Another Option to Counter Dems' Gerrymander

Senate Passed Its Reconciliation Package, but Failed to Add Save America Act Provisions. Here's Why.
Senate Passed Its Reconciliation Package, but Failed to Add Save America Act Provisions....
We Have Another Dem Scandal
We Have Another Dem Scandal
The Real Story Behind Ruben Gallego's Trip to Colombia
The Real Story Behind Ruben Gallego's Trip to Colombia
Pseudo-Heroes
Pseudo-Heroes
Consultant Sentenced After Convicted of Bribery Scheme
Consultant Sentenced After Convicted of Bribery Scheme
VIP
The SPLC Indictments Dealt a Blow to the Dems' Weaponization Plans
The SPLC Indictments Dealt a Blow to the Dems' Weaponization Plans
Wisconsin's Lt. Governor Vows to Craft State Budgets in Secret If She Succeeds Tony Evers
Wisconsin's Lt. Governor Vows to Craft State Budgets in Secret If She Succeeds...
VIP
The SPLC's Indictment Raises a Larger Question: Could the Left be Funding Right-Wing Grifters?
The SPLC's Indictment Raises a Larger Question: Could the Left be Funding Right-Wing...
Watch Tim Walz Brush Off the Massive Fraud Scandal Uncovered in Minnesota With a List of Excuses
Watch Tim Walz Brush Off the Massive Fraud Scandal Uncovered in Minnesota With...
See the Grades CA Gubernatorial Candidates Gave Newsom on His Handling of the State's Homelessness Crisis
See the Grades CA Gubernatorial Candidates Gave Newsom on His Handling of the...
Chinese National Arrested for Allegedly Photographing Military Aircraft at Nebraska Air Force Base
Chinese National Arrested for Allegedly Photographing Military Aircraft at Nebraska Air Fo...
At Least 10 Injured After Shooting at Mall of Louisiana Food Court
At Least 10 Injured After Shooting at Mall of Louisiana Food Court
Atlanta Podcaster Sentenced to 7 Years for Stealing $3.8M in Pandemic Unemployment Benefits
Atlanta Podcaster Sentenced to 7 Years for Stealing $3.8M in Pandemic Unemployment Benefit...
Trump Announces Three-Week Extension of Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire After White House Meeting
Trump Announces Three-Week Extension of Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire After White House Meeting
Tipsheet

While the VA Redistricting Referendum Goes to Court, There's Another Option to Counter Dems' Gerrymander

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 23, 2026 5:00 PM
While the VA Redistricting Referendum Goes to Court, There's Another Option to Counter Dems' Gerrymander
AP Photo/Mark Tenally

It didn't take long for a Virginia court to smack down the Democrats' cynical redistricting power grab as unconstitutional. The vote was on Tuesday, and by Wednesday afternoon, the Tazewell Circuit Court had not only ruled the referendum violated Virginia's Constitution, but also denied a motion to stay pending appeal. The judge also entered an injunction blocking certification of the election.

Advertisement

But what if there was another solution to Virginia's Democratic problem?

Namely, what if D.C. reclaimed Arlington and Alexandria, which were both part of the District of Columbia until 1847, when that portion of D.C. was retroceded to the commonwealth after D.C. abolished slavery.

Rep. Rich McCormick (GA-07) is proposing legislation to do just that with the "Make D.C. Square Again Act."

"So in 1846, Washington D.C. receded Arlington and Alexandria over to Virginia. That has warped the system since then," McCormick said. "That has warped the system since then. If you think about it, that's what's caused all this consternation now in the recent law that was passed, that's going to allow them to reapportion themselves ten to one, from six to five."

"What we want to do is make D.C. square again," McCormick continued, "it's a simple concept. Square. We repeal that unconstitutional law, give back Virginia exactly what it should have, give D.C. what it should have, and get this thing right."

But what if it didn't take legislation? What if President Trump issued an executive order reclaiming Arlington and Alexandria to D.C.?

Recommended

We Have Another Dem Scandal Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS REDISTRICTING TRUMP ADMINISTRATION VIRGINIA

Here's more from Fox News:

It is obvious to anyone paying attention that, rather than an effort to "restore fairness" or "level the playing field," the Virginia gerrymander, or Virgerrymander, is nothing more than an effort to stack the deck in favor of Democrats to weaken President Donald Trump.

So, what can the president and his allies do? Aside from motivating Virginia residents to oppose this power grab, Trump has another tool he can use to "fight back," to borrow the supporters’ phrase. He could fight fire with fire and choose another type of re-Districting.

In 1790, Virginia and Maryland each gave five square miles of land to the Federal government to create a district for a new national capital. That Virginia land remained part of the District of Columbia until 1847, when it was retroceded to the commonwealth. The shameful reason for that retrocession was protecting slavery in Virginia when the district abolished it.

...

President Trump could issue an executive order declaring the slavery-motivated retrocession unconstitutional, triggering certain legal action, and allowing the courts to finally weigh in on whether the county of Arlington and the city of Alexandria in fact properly belong to the District of Columbia.

This order would be on better legal footing than many of President Joe Biden’s most egregious orders, such as those imposing an eviction moratorium or forgiving billions in student debt with the stroke of an (auto) pen. As some of the deepest blue areas of the commonwealth – and the country – and loaded with federal government employees, residents of this region should feel right at home as part of D.C.

Advertisement

It would put the issue before the courts, and it would be amazing to watch the Democrats — who haven't seen a Confederate statue they didn't want to melt down — defend this vestige of slavery.

Yes, it is.

Democrats play to win, and it's time Republicans fought fire with fire.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Have Another Dem Scandal Matt Vespa
Pseudo-Heroes Victor Davis Hanson
Trump's Navy Just Sent a Brutal Message to Iran on the High Seas Jeff Charles
What Do Immigrants Owe Us? Kurt Schlichter
Remember Ilhan Omar's Winery? Something Very Peculiar Just Happened to It Matt Vespa
Senate Passed Its Reconciliation Package, but Failed to Add Save America Act Provisions. Here's Why. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

We Have Another Dem Scandal Matt Vespa
Advertisement