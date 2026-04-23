Xavier Becerra Vows to Make the Roads Unsafe If He's Elected California Governor

Last night, some of the candidates vying to be California's next governor held a debate. One of the comments that stood out was from former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, who voted to protect truckers who don't speak English.

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In other words, he'll compromise the safety of you and your family to protect dangerous drivers.

Xavier Becerra: As CA's next governor, I will protect truckers that do not speak English pic.twitter.com/eOGtNfFoKH — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 23, 2026

"I would definitely push back on the Trump administration on, again, a reckless policy," Becerra said. "I would make sure that that officer understands that he cannot discriminate against any driver without having a basis to do so. I understood a little bit of what that individual was trying to say, I couldn't see the sign, but it certainly sounded like he was trying to describe what that particular sign was trying to represent. And so we have to be very careful that we're not profiling consumers in California, drivers in California."

Ah, so when a semi is barrelling down the California highway at 70 miles per hour, Becerra thinks it's okay if the driver who can't speak or read English is wasting valuable seconds trying to interpret road signs.

These people are dangerous.

"Your family may have been killed in a semi crash, but at least we didn't profile anyone!"

He should not be governor... This statement alone should disqualify him. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 23, 2026

It should be disqualifying.

He'll protect illegal truckers, fraudsters and abortionists. American drivers, California taxpayers and babies, not so much. — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) April 23, 2026

The Democrats have their priorities.

"Keep dangerous truckers on our roads" is a hell of a platform https://t.co/E6RlbedR2m — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 23, 2026

Yes, it is.

Americans just want a leader who commits to protecting Americans. https://t.co/eBReE0FhEi — America (@america) April 23, 2026

That's all we ask for, and Democrats refuse to give it to us.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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