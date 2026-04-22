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Tipsheet

Anti-ICE Protesters Are Stalking Federal Employees in Minneapolis

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 22, 2026 6:30 PM
Anti-ICE Protesters Are Stalking Federal Employees in Minneapolis
AP Photo/Ryan Murphy

This is a scary story out of Minneapolis, where an employee at the Whipple Federal Building claims she's been followed and tracked by protesters, including ones who placed a tracking device on her car.

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It's another escalation in the Left's war on the Trump administration, especially ICE and CBP agents who are working to enforce our immigration laws.

The entire post reads: 

"A contractor who works at the Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis says she has been followed several times after leaving work and, in one instance, discovered a tracking device placed on her vehicle.

“I don’t understand the point,” she said. “It’s so scary. We don’t know when it’s going to end.”

Here's more:

Imagine going to and from work each day past a steady stream of protesters waving dildos, blowing whistles, and hurling vulgar insults at you — simply because you work in the same building as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

That is the reality dozens of people face every day outside the Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis — and now, one worker tells Alpha News the harassment is no longer confined to the premises.

A contractor who works at the Whipple building and asked not to be named says she has been followed several times after leaving work and, in one instance, discovered a tracking device placed on her vehicle.

She said similar incidents prompted a department within the Whipple building to begin logging license plates, vehicle descriptions and details of each encounter in a shared spreadsheet viewed by Alpha News.

“We’re getting a lot of reports,” she said. “They’re just following everybody — anyone who pulls out of the lot.”

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Related:

CRIME ICE MINNESOTA RIOTS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

This is unacceptable, and the Democrats are fine for it.

Yes, it is.

They do not care.

Yes, they do.

It is criminal.

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The Hennepin County authorities, including County Attorney Mary Moriarty, will do nothing about this.

By the way, this is why ICE agents wear masks. Contracted workers aren't safe, and the Left will continue to harass federal employees and their families.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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