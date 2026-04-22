Anti-ICE Protesters Are Stalking Federal Employees in Minneapolis

This is a scary story out of Minneapolis, where an employee at the Whipple Federal Building claims she's been followed and tracked by protesters, including ones who placed a tracking device on her car.

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It's another escalation in the Left's war on the Trump administration, especially ICE and CBP agents who are working to enforce our immigration laws.

EXCLUSIVE: Whipple employee says protesters repeatedly followed her from work, placed tracking device on car



A contractor who works at the Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis says she has been followed several times after leaving work and, in one instance, discovered a… pic.twitter.com/DpHpNx3S3X — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) April 21, 2026

The entire post reads:

"A contractor who works at the Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis says she has been followed several times after leaving work and, in one instance, discovered a tracking device placed on her vehicle. “I don’t understand the point,” she said. “It’s so scary. We don’t know when it’s going to end.”

Here's more:

Imagine going to and from work each day past a steady stream of protesters waving dildos, blowing whistles, and hurling vulgar insults at you — simply because you work in the same building as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). That is the reality dozens of people face every day outside the Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis — and now, one worker tells Alpha News the harassment is no longer confined to the premises. A contractor who works at the Whipple building and asked not to be named says she has been followed several times after leaving work and, in one instance, discovered a tracking device placed on her vehicle. She said similar incidents prompted a department within the Whipple building to begin logging license plates, vehicle descriptions and details of each encounter in a shared spreadsheet viewed by Alpha News. “We’re getting a lot of reports,” she said. “They’re just following everybody — anyone who pulls out of the lot.”

This is unacceptable, and the Democrats are fine for it.

It's actually gotten worse since the end of metro surge. Hennepin country sherrifs are no longer policing the protestors and they have gotten bolder. — Sgt H (@Mike_H_1775) April 21, 2026

Yes, it is.

The biggest workforce at Whipple is actually VA so these idiots are most likely harassing and chasing down federal employees who have no role in what they are protesting over. — Lee Stetson🇺🇸⚓#🟦 (@flankspeed_) April 21, 2026

They do not care.

This stuff is being tolerated and encouraged, it needs to stop. People who do this stuff need to be charged and convicted, not emboldened through inaction. — Danny Driftwood (@FourFive_Fire) April 21, 2026

Yes, they do.

Btw this is how aggressive the protesters outside of the Whipple ICE facility have been for months.



Not only have they been attacking journalists for months now, but they’re also placing tracking devices on the cars of ICE employees and following them home.



Criminal behavior. https://t.co/MWbu30KLnb — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) April 21, 2026

It is criminal.

Tracking workers, especially with electronic devices, is not peaceful protest. It’s stalking and stalking is against the law. https://t.co/eByrn94C9S — Trapperswife (@Trapperswi19652) April 21, 2026

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The Hennepin County authorities, including County Attorney Mary Moriarty, will do nothing about this.

By the way, this is why ICE agents wear masks. Contracted workers aren't safe, and the Left will continue to harass federal employees and their families.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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