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Tipsheet

'They Just Care About Power.' Scott Jennings Lays Out What Virginia Redistricting Was All About

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 22, 2026 5:30 PM
'They Just Care About Power.' Scott Jennings Lays Out What Virginia Redistricting Was All About
Credit: Salem Media

Virginia voters, mainly in deep blue Fairfax County, approved the Democrats' unfair redistricting scheme yesterday. It was a blow, but the fight is not over.

But Scott Jennings reiterated what this was all about. It was not about fairness. It was about power.

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"Virginia literally had the fairest maps in the nation. They had a six-five map, six Democrats, five Republicans. In terms of proportional representation, they had the fairest map in the nation that was drawn, by the way, by an independent commission that the voters asked for just a few years ago," Jennings said.

"Now they will have the least fair maps in the nation. And I'm not surprised that the 'yes' vote won. They had all the money and all the lies," Jennings continued. "And sometimes in politics when you've got those two things, even something as egregious as this."

"It's a complete joke and everybody knows it," Jennings said. "And there's a reason that all these national Democrats and all their money came into Virginia, because, you know, they don't really care about the people of Virginia. They just care about power."

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING REPUBLICAN PARTY VIRGINIA

Mail-in ballots are a problem.

This is not wrong.

Or Milwaukee and Madison to Wisconsin, or Chicago to Illinois.

Indiana dropped the ball on that one.

What they mean by that is "Republicans have no representation."

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Thank goodness we're a republic.

That's been the norm with Democrats for a while now.

All of this.

That's exactly the progressive dream. 

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