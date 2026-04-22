'They Just Care About Power.' Scott Jennings Lays Out What Virginia Redistricting Was All About

Virginia voters, mainly in deep blue Fairfax County, approved the Democrats' unfair redistricting scheme yesterday. It was a blow, but the fight is not over.

But Scott Jennings reiterated what this was all about. It was not about fairness. It was about power.

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CNN's @ScottJenningsKY on Virginia's Democrat gerrymander: "Virginia had -- literally had the fairest maps in the nation. They had a 6-5 map, six Democrats, five Republicans. In terms of proportional representation, they had the fairest map in the nation. That was drawn, by the… pic.twitter.com/L2JLwH4PbI — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 22, 2026

"Virginia literally had the fairest maps in the nation. They had a six-five map, six Democrats, five Republicans. In terms of proportional representation, they had the fairest map in the nation that was drawn, by the way, by an independent commission that the voters asked for just a few years ago," Jennings said.

"Now they will have the least fair maps in the nation. And I'm not surprised that the 'yes' vote won. They had all the money and all the lies," Jennings continued. "And sometimes in politics when you've got those two things, even something as egregious as this."

"It's a complete joke and everybody knows it," Jennings said. "And there's a reason that all these national Democrats and all their money came into Virginia, because, you know, they don't really care about the people of Virginia. They just care about power."

Mail-in ballots are a problem.

“…there's a reason that all these national Democrats and all their money came into Virginia, because, you know, they don't really care about the people of Virginia. They just care about power."



Ok, but the Republicans had plenty of money and should have known what was at stake.… — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 22, 2026

This is not wrong.

NOVA is to the rest of Virginia what New York City is to New York state. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) April 22, 2026

Or Milwaukee and Madison to Wisconsin, or Chicago to Illinois.

Florida, you’re up! And, not a peep from Democrats after this Virginia travesty.

See now why the Indiana GOP decision not to redistrict was so flawed? — Daniel Cohen (@DanielCohenTV) April 22, 2026

Indiana dropped the ball on that one.

No, you don't understand.



By stripping republicans of representation, democrats were 'defending our democracy.' — ┈ Agent FUBAR ┈ (@AgentFUBAR) April 22, 2026

What they mean by that is "Republicans have no representation."

This is why the founders instituted the electoral college.



Less than 51% of voters just screwed over almost 50% of voters.



Taxation without representation. — Charles 📱 (@GtaThoughts) April 22, 2026

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Thank goodness we're a republic.

Democrats in Virginia just told Republicans that we are less welcome in Virginia than illegal immigrants. https://t.co/fxOuKGJQdD — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) April 22, 2026

That's been the norm with Democrats for a while now.

Truly a sad day for VA. This right here is a threat to democracy, don’t let the left tell you any different. They care about grabbing power and pushing their ideological agenda, not the constitution, ethics or morality. https://t.co/yqYsbkCA3A — Erin Brantley (@logiclives) April 22, 2026

All of this.

Rural Americans ruled by metropolitan leftists who feel no sense of accountability to them? Why, it’s the progressive dream. https://t.co/ldmPX19ybX — Patrick McIlheran (@PaddyMacMke) April 22, 2026

That's exactly the progressive dream.