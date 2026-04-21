Check Out Cory Booker's Unhinged Speech at the Michigan Democratic Women's Caucus

Cory Booker is in some hot water over a speech he gave during the Michigan Democratic Women's Caucus, with some saying the sermon-like address seemed to blame the voters for the Democratic Party's failures, as well as thinly-veiled calls for violence and uprising.

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Sen. Cory Booker is drawing backlash over his sermon-style speech at the Michigan Democratic Convention, urging supporters to become “foot soldiers for democracy” while warning of “darkness and wind” facing the nation.



Critics say his remarks shift blame to voters for recent… pic.twitter.com/ZX5jqB52so — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 20, 2026

"Ladies and gentlemen," yelled Booker, "there is a storm in our nation. There is darkness and wind. People are getting hurt. What we need is not from on high. We need foot soldiers of our democracy who in times of trial are willing to stand up. Will you stand for our democracy? Will you stand to get out the vote? Will you stand for our children? will you stand up for our elders and will you stand together unified, strong, be the hope that people need?"

"We are Democrats," Booker screamed. "It's time for a new deal. It's time to redeem the dream of America."

Democrats routinely call America racist, bigoted, and xenophobic. They say the nation has dark roots in slavery and needs to be remade. Why would they dare to speak about the "dream of America" if the nation is so bad?

When Americans are hurt and killed by the illegal immigrants and criminals Democrats support, Booker and the Democrats are silent. They only think things are bad when a Republican is in office.

Senator Cringe — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) April 21, 2026

Yes.

He's running in 2028 too.

Shorter Booker: “We need our voters to be MORE VIOLENT!” — Skin that smokewagon! (@heatpacker) April 21, 2026

That's the buried lede here. This is a call for an uprising.

Democrats will stand up for this nonsense but wouldn’t stand up for American citizens at the “State of the Union.”



What does that tell you about the demonic party? https://t.co/x0YAtivBN7 — Kazoomike (@MikePIMarine) April 21, 2026

It tells us all we need to know.

This is theater, not leadership. He’s scolding voters because he has nothing real to offer. — Dan Holbrook (@DanHolbrook) April 20, 2026

There wasn't a single policy outlined in this rant, because the Democrats don't have one.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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