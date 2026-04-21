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Tipsheet

Check Out Cory Booker's Unhinged Speech at the Michigan Democratic Women's Caucus

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 21, 2026 1:15 PM
Check Out Cory Booker's Unhinged Speech at the Michigan Democratic Women's Caucus
Senate Television via AP

Cory Booker is in some hot water over a speech he gave during the Michigan Democratic Women's Caucus, with some saying the sermon-like address seemed to blame the voters for the Democratic Party's failures, as well as thinly-veiled calls for violence and uprising.

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"Ladies and gentlemen," yelled Booker, "there is a storm in our nation. There is darkness and wind. People are getting hurt. What we need is not from on high. We need foot soldiers of our democracy who in times of trial are willing to stand up. Will you stand for our democracy? Will you stand to get out the vote? Will you stand for our children? will you stand up for our elders and will you stand together unified, strong, be the hope that people need?"

"We are Democrats," Booker screamed. "It's time for a new deal. It's time to redeem the dream of America."

Democrats routinely call America racist, bigoted, and xenophobic. They say the nation has dark roots in slavery and needs to be remade. Why would they dare to speak about the "dream of America" if the nation is so bad?

When Americans are hurt and killed by the illegal immigrants and criminals Democrats support, Booker and the Democrats are silent. They only think things are bad when a Republican is in office.

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Related:

2028 ELECTIONS CORY BOOKER DEMOCRAT PARTY MICHIGAN RIOTS

Yes.

He's running in 2028 too.

That's the buried lede here. This is a call for an uprising.

It tells us all we need to know.

There wasn't a single policy outlined in this rant, because the Democrats don't have one.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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