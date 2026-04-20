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Tipsheet

A California Man Is in Hot Water for Nationwide Scam Involving LEGO Sets

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 20, 2026 4:00 PM
A California Man Is in Hot Water for Nationwide Scam Involving LEGO Sets
AP Photo/Francois Mori, File

Ask any parent or hobbyist who loves LEGOs and they'll tell you that LEGO sets aren't cheap. Some of the smaller kits can run $10, but bigger sets — like the Titanic LEGO set — can run hundreds of dollars. A man in California realized this and pulled off a scam to rip off stores across the country.

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The man, identified as Jarrelle Augustine, would allegedly buy the sets, remove the bricks, and then return the boxes filled with dried pasta.

Authorities say the scam cost more than $34,000.

Here's more:

Jarrelle Augustine, 28, of Paramount, is accused of buying Lego sets from Target, removing valuable minifigures and pieces, then returning the boxes after filling them with dried pasta, Irvine police said.

Investigators linked him to roughly 70 thefts nationwide totaling about $34,000 in losses.

The Irving Police Department said detectives used surveillance to identify Augustine as the suspect. He was taken into custody and booked into the Orange County Jail on grand theft charges.

Police shared details of the case in a social media post and added a humorous warning about the unusual method.

"If your master plan involves swapping LEGOs for linguine, we can promise your plan will be cooked al dente," Irvine police said in a Facebook post.

Video released by police appears to show the suspect taking Lego sets from a store shelf and walking out.

It's crazy the lengths to which criminals will go.

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Related:

CALIFORNIA CRIME FOX NEWS LAW AND ORDER VIDEO

Yes, it does. We pay more because of crime.

This writer worked for law enforcement right out of college and noticed that the gangs were often highly organized and run like businesses. Imagine if that was a legitimate business and not a criminal enterprize.

We'll take the Chef's word on this.

Then imagine being the person who has to return the pasta to the store, hoping they believe you.

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