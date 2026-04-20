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Tipsheet

Elizabeth Warren Says the Dem With the Nazi Tattoo Is 'Her Kind of Man'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 20, 2026 1:00 PM
Elizabeth Warren Says the Dem With the Nazi Tattoo Is 'Her Kind of Man'
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Elizabeth Warren has a long history of calling President Trump and Republicans fascists and authoritarians. It's not true, of course, but Warren knows those buzzwords get clicks with Leftists voters.

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Despite her objection to fascism and authoritarianism, however, Elizabeth Warren has decided to endorse Graham Platner for Maine's Senate race, despite Graham's problematic statements and literal Nazi tattoo.

"That's my kind of man," Warren said during a rally for Platner.

Platner has a (D) after his name, so it's (D)ifferent.

Remember when the Left melted down over Elon Musk waving at a crowd? They insisted it was a Nazi salute.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ELIZABETH WARREN MAINE SENATE GRAHAM PLATNER

Well played.

Yes, he does.

Warren was also one of the Democrats who attacked Secretary of War Pete Hegseth over his tattoos, saying they were "associated with right-wing extremism" and meant he was unfit for office.

What changed, Warren?

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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