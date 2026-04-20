Elizabeth Warren Says the Dem With the Nazi Tattoo Is 'Her Kind of Man'

Elizabeth Warren has a long history of calling President Trump and Republicans fascists and authoritarians. It's not true, of course, but Warren knows those buzzwords get clicks with Leftists voters.

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Despite her objection to fascism and authoritarianism, however, Elizabeth Warren has decided to endorse Graham Platner for Maine's Senate race, despite Graham's problematic statements and literal Nazi tattoo.

Elizabeth Warren on the Nazi tattooed Graham Platner: “That’s my kind of man.” pic.twitter.com/SrihBYJdVw — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 18, 2026

"That's my kind of man," Warren said during a rally for Platner.

“That’s my kind of man.” - Warren on Platner



So a radical, racist, sexist man? pic.twitter.com/AZhOYEjqh5 — Kaeley Gemmill (@KaeleyGemmill) April 18, 2026

Platner has a (D) after his name, so it's (D)ifferent.

Remember when the Left melted down over Elon Musk waving at a crowd? They insisted it was a Nazi salute.

Maybe Liz thinks it’s the Reich thing to do. pic.twitter.com/B9ytlxJi41 — Tracy 🇺🇸 (@TracyJHoban) April 19, 2026

Well played.

He does put the socialism back into National Socialism. — Three feet to infinity (@hyperfocal) April 20, 2026

Yes, he does.

Warren was also one of the Democrats who attacked Secretary of War Pete Hegseth over his tattoos, saying they were "associated with right-wing extremism" and meant he was unfit for office.

Elizabeth Warren said Pete Hegseth's “extremist” Christian tattoo called into question his fitness to serve.



But Platner is her kind of man. https://t.co/lOhFqB1cnc pic.twitter.com/7PoeEBsFwH — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 20, 2026

What changed, Warren?

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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