Democrats Say No One Belongs in Jail for Smoking Weed, Forgetting Who They Nominated in 2024

It seems the Democrats forgot who they nominated for President in 2024. Unfortunately for them, we remember that they crowned Kamala Harris, after they very un-democratically kicked Joe Biden to the curb, and that's why their post about smoking weed is a little more than tone deaf.

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No one should go to jail for smoking weed. — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) April 20, 2026

During her time as a prosecutor in California, Kamala Harris put more than 2,000 people in prison for doing just that.

Here's more:

'Look, I think we both agree, people shouldn't have to go to jail for smoking weed,' Harris said. However, as a District Attorney in San Francisco, Harris prosecuted more than 1,900 marijuana convictions. Harris has since endorsed legalizing marijuana despite opposing a 2010 California ballot measure that would legalize recreational use of the drug for adults. During her interview with Kimmel, Harris denounced previous efforts to stop people from using marijuana. 'There was a time people would say, marijuana is a gateway drug,' Harris continued. 'These are failed policies, right?' Harris said the resources used by law enforcement to enforce marijuana laws should be redirected toward counseling.

Not only did Kamala Harris jail people for smoking weed, but she also argued to keep dozens of them in prison past their release date for cheap labor.

According to the L.A. Times, when federal judges ordered California to reduce its prison population, Kamala Harris argued that doing so would hurt the prison system's labor pool. That was something that Tulsi Gabbard hammered Harris over during a 2020 debate, too.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris' actions prove otherwise — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) April 20, 2026

They sure did.

Joe Biden ran for office saying he was going to legalize, guess you didn't deliver on it.



😂 https://t.co/c5cvPD5qbi — 0HOUR1 (@0hour1) April 20, 2026

Whoops.

"But if you smoke weed while owning a gun, that's different!" https://t.co/7bB3OPIG8V — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) April 20, 2026

Because reasons, of course.

The problem here is that you also believe no one should go to jail for assaulting an elderly person after experiencing marijuana-induced schizophrenic episode. https://t.co/pt3TklJWED — B e a r m a x x e r (@centristpeater) April 20, 2026

Yes. This is the problem. Democrats don't hold violent criminals accountable.

No one should go to jail for investigating and exposing fraud https://t.co/A45gk0KWnH — Lisa Cusack (@lisa_4_la) April 20, 2026

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Yet here we are.

This is it guys, this is their very last card to play that they circle back to every time they’re losing



(Reminder that Kamala Harris put innocent parents in jail for truancy in a most aggressive stance on the matter. But weed - fine all good.) https://t.co/7eXGzpD7rX — Alexis Wilkins (@AlexisWilkins) April 20, 2026

Kamala Harris was tough on crime when she thought it would help her in California. Then she laughed about all the people she put in prison, while Democrats call for the legalization of marijuana without accountability for those who harm people while using it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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