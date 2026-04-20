Democrats Say No One Belongs in Jail for Smoking Weed, Forgetting Who They Nominated in 2024

Oh, That's Who Wrote the Hit Piece on Kash Patel in The Atlantic?
Oh, That's Who Wrote the Hit Piece on Kash Patel in The Atlantic?
This Voter's Question to Pete Buttigieg at a Town Hall Event Was Just Unhinged
This Voter's Question to Pete Buttigieg at a Town Hall Event Was Just...
This Republican Just Introduced the 'Mamdani Act' – Here's What It Will Do
This Republican Just Introduced the 'Mamdani Act' – Here's What It Will Do
This Woman Brokered Arms Deals for Iran – Now She's Facing Decades in Prison
This Woman Brokered Arms Deals for Iran – Now She's Facing Decades in...
This Democrat Running for Congress in Wisconsin Is Hiding DC Insider Ties
This Democrat Running for Congress in Wisconsin Is Hiding DC Insider Ties
A California Man Is in Hot Water for Nationwide Scam Involving LEGO Sets
A California Man Is in Hot Water for Nationwide Scam Involving LEGO Sets
Brandon Johnson Plays the Race Card Over Restaurant Worker Wages
Brandon Johnson Plays the Race Card Over Restaurant Worker Wages
Elizabeth Warren Says the Dem With the Nazi Tattoo Is 'Her Kind of Man'
Elizabeth Warren Says the Dem With the Nazi Tattoo Is 'Her Kind of...
VIP
Israeli Officials Respond As Photo of IDF Soldier Destroying a Statue of Jesus Circulates on Social Media
Israeli Officials Respond As Photo of IDF Soldier Destroying a Statue of Jesus...
Republicans Post Historic Fundraising Edge Over Democrats in Early 2026
Republicans Post Historic Fundraising Edge Over Democrats in Early 2026
'It’s Getting Dangerous': Nick Shirley Reveals Doxxing and Death Threats Over His Fraud Exposés
'It’s Getting Dangerous': Nick Shirley Reveals Doxxing and Death Threats Over His Fraud...
President Trump Slams Obama’s Iran Deal As the 'One of the Worst Ever,' Vows to Ensure a Better One
President Trump Slams Obama’s Iran Deal As the 'One of the Worst Ever,'...
Companies Can Now Begin Applying for Tariff Refunds With Costs Expected to Exceed $166 Billion
Companies Can Now Begin Applying for Tariff Refunds With Costs Expected to Exceed...
Ro Khanna Doubles Down When Asked If He Really Thinks Obama's Leadership on Iran Was Better Than Trump's
Ro Khanna Doubles Down When Asked If He Really Thinks Obama's Leadership on...
Tipsheet

Democrats Say No One Belongs in Jail for Smoking Weed, Forgetting Who They Nominated in 2024

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 20, 2026 4:30 PM
Democrats Say No One Belongs in Jail for Smoking Weed, Forgetting Who They Nominated in 2024
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

It seems the Democrats forgot who they nominated for President in 2024. Unfortunately for them, we remember that they crowned Kamala Harris, after they very un-democratically kicked Joe Biden to the curb, and that's why their post about smoking weed is a little more than tone deaf.

Advertisement

During her time as a prosecutor in California, Kamala Harris put more than 2,000 people in prison for doing just that.

Here's more:

'Look, I think we both agree, people shouldn't have to go to jail for smoking weed,' Harris said.

However, as a District Attorney in San Francisco, Harris prosecuted more than 1,900 marijuana convictions.

Harris has since endorsed legalizing marijuana despite opposing a 2010 California ballot measure that would legalize recreational use of the drug for adults.

During her interview with Kimmel, Harris denounced previous efforts to stop people from using marijuana.

'There was a time people would say, marijuana is a gateway drug,' Harris continued. 'These are failed policies, right?'

Harris said the resources used by law enforcement to enforce marijuana laws should be redirected toward counseling.

Not only did Kamala Harris jail people for smoking weed, but she also argued to keep dozens of them in prison past their release date for cheap labor.

Recommended

This Voter's Question to Pete Buttigieg at a Town Hall Event Was Just Unhinged Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS TULSI GABBARD

According to the L.A. Times, when federal judges ordered California to reduce its prison population,  Kamala Harris argued that doing so would hurt the prison system's labor pool. That was something that Tulsi Gabbard hammered Harris over during a 2020 debate, too.

They sure did.

Whoops.

Because reasons, of course.

Yes. This is the problem. Democrats don't hold violent criminals accountable.

Advertisement

Yet here we are.

Kamala Harris was tough on crime when she thought it would help her in California. Then she laughed about all the people she put in prison, while Democrats call for the legalization of marijuana without accountability for those who harm people while using it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Voter's Question to Pete Buttigieg at a Town Hall Event Was Just Unhinged Matt Vespa
Oh, That's Who Wrote the Hit Piece on Kash Patel in The Atlantic? Matt Vespa
This Republican Just Introduced the 'Mamdani Act' – Here's What It Will Do Jeff Charles
The Most Important Lesson of the Iran War Is to Buy Guns and Ammo Kurt Schlichter
'60 Minutes' Just Made a Pretty Big Admission About Iran Amy Curtis
A California Man Is in Hot Water for Nationwide Scam Involving LEGO Sets Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Voter's Question to Pete Buttigieg at a Town Hall Event Was Just Unhinged Matt Vespa
Advertisement