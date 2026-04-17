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President Trump Was Asked About Iran's Plan to Execute More Protesters, and His Response Was Perfect

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 17, 2026 10:00 AM
President Trump Was Asked About Iran's Plan to Execute More Protesters, and His Response Was Perfect
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Iran is planning to execute four more protesters in an attempt to quell further uprisings while the Islamic nation is in talks with the U.S. 

The four people, Mohammadreza Majidi-Asl, Bita Hemmati, Behrouz Zamaninejad, and Kourosh Zamaninejad were arrested in January and sentenced to death earlier this week. 

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Bita Hemmati is the first woman to be publicly executed for her ties to the anti-regime protests.

A reporter asked President Trump about these executions, and this was his response.

The pope has been critical of the Trump administration's war in Iran and the larger Catholic hierarchy in America has been critical of his immigration policies, too.

If there is criticism, it's far less vocal and public than the criticism of the Iranian regime.

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN ISLAM POPE FRANCIS AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI

It's part of a bigger problematic mentality that Islam and Christianity can peacefully coexist. As we see in Africa and Europe, and a slew of Islamic nations, they cannot.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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