President Trump Was Asked About Iran's Plan to Execute More Protesters, and His Response Was Perfect

Iran is planning to execute four more protesters in an attempt to quell further uprisings while the Islamic nation is in talks with the U.S.

The four people, Mohammadreza Majidi-Asl, Bita Hemmati, Behrouz Zamaninejad, and Kourosh Zamaninejad were arrested in January and sentenced to death earlier this week.

Advertisement

Bita Hemmati is the first woman to be publicly executed for her ties to the anti-regime protests.

A reporter asked President Trump about these executions, and this was his response.

A pretty amazing response from President Trump to this reporter question:



REPORTER: Iran is going to execute four more protesters, including the first woman protester. What do you tell Iran?



TRUMP: Tell that to the Pope. pic.twitter.com/K3jTlaMVX0 — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) April 16, 2026

The pope has been critical of the Trump administration's war in Iran and the larger Catholic hierarchy in America has been critical of his immigration policies, too.

One might never know it by the rhetoric of Pope Leo XIV, but the Islamic theocracy that rules over Iran is a brutal regime.



Iran just sentenced four protesters to death. Why hasn’t Pope Leo criticized Iran?



READ: https://t.co/c4Nu7ktkb1 — Christopher Tremoglie (@chriswtremo) April 17, 2026

If there is criticism, it's far less vocal and public than the criticism of the Iranian regime.

This is not just the correct response but politically smart. Love him or despise him, Trump, in his instinctual way, has a habit of exposing hypocrisy and trite religious sloganeering for what it is.



In the face of the kind of brutality the IRCG represents, rhetoric about unity… https://t.co/4XRr1e4QGh — Megan Basham (@megbasham) April 16, 2026

It's part of a bigger problematic mentality that Islam and Christianity can peacefully coexist. As we see in Africa and Europe, and a slew of Islamic nations, they cannot.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.