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Tipsheet

Scott Jennings Says Pope Leo Could Have a Historic Path to Peace

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 17, 2026 8:30 AM
Scott Jennings Says Pope Leo Could Have a Historic Path to Peace
AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis

Pope Leo XIV and the Trump White House have had a contentious couple of weeks, with the Pope being very critical of President Trump's war in Iran. The President fired back, of course, as did Vice President Vance and Border Czar Tom Homan.

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Scott Jennings also reminded Pope Leo that he could follow in the footsteps of Pope John Paul II, who — along with Ronald Reagan — helped bring about the fall of communism.

It's worth a listen.

"There's a tremendous opportunity here for this pope," Jennings said, "if he would look at it this way. We're in the middle of a ceasefire. This blockade is working. There are no bombs falling. There's diplomacy going on right now. And there is a real chance, because of what Trump has done and the situation we find ourselves in, for the world to bring pressure, economic pressure, and diplomatic pressure, just like what was done in the 80s, to bear against this terrorist regime. Just like it was brought to bear against the soviets in the 1980s."

"I get the feeling sometimes the pope might be feeling a little adversarial, at least in some of his comments toward President Trump," Jennings continued, "I don't know that personally. It's my sense of it. But in this moment, where you have — there's no bombs falling right now. There's a blockage. There's some restraint going on, and there's talks going on. This to me is a moment where you could have a partnership for peace in a way that brings this terrorist regime that, by the way, has been at war with the West for nearly 50 years, to its knees.

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN ISLAMIC TERRORISM POPE LEO XIV VATICAN

Perhaps. But there's a real problem with Islamic terrorism that the Vatican doesn't seem eager to address.

That was the quietest we've ever heard them.

There is just war criteria, and finally taking out the Iranian regime, which has killed hundreds of Americans over the last 50 years and tens of thousands of its own citizens in recent months. Iran having nuclear weapons puts the Middle East and Europe, including Rome and the Vatican, at the mercy of an Islamist regime.

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