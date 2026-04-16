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These Ten House Republicans Just Voted With Democrats to Keep Haitian Migrants in America

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 16, 2026 3:15 PM
These Ten House Republicans Just Voted With Democrats to Keep Haitian Migrants in America
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Yesterday, six House Republicans forgot why the American people elected President Trump in 2024 and voted to advance legislation that would extend temporary protected status (TPS) for Haitian migrants for a further three years.

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Today, the House voted 224 to 204 to pass that three-year extension for the 350,000 Haitians living in the U.S., and ten House Republicans voted for it.

Those ten Republicans are Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL), Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE), Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL), Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY),Rep. Mario Diaz Balart (R-FL), Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH), Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA), and Rep. Mike Carey (R-OH).

Rep. Salazar has been pushing the "Dignity Act," which would grant amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants.

Rep. Malliotakis told Fox News why she voted for the bill.

“Look, I have a lot of health care workers in my district that are of Haitian descent, that are on TPS and my nursing homes," she said. "My health care facilities have said that they're going to lose skilled staff at a time when there is a shortage. And so it's the right thing to do for my district, for the health care facilities Irepresent. And plus, you're going to send these individuals back to a country where it's still in peril. it doesn't make any sense. I think that there needs to be a thoughtful approach. And if these individuals are here paying taxes, working, contributing to our economy for filling a health care need, then their status should be extended.”

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Related:

HAITI HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION REPUBLICAN PARTY

This vote comes a little more than a week after a Haitian migrant released into the country by the Biden administration bludgeoned an innocent Florida woman to death with a hammer.

Here's hoping the Senate does not pass this bill.

Yes.

Rep. Brandon Gill of Texas reminded us yesterday that the vast majority of Haitian non-citizen households are on welfare.

Yes, it is.

Haitians came to the U.S. 15 years ago under Obama, when the nation was hit by a major earthquake.

And it's not just Haiti. The U.S. has extended TPS to other nations for far too long.

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The 2024 election sent a clear message: Americans wanted an end to illegal immigration and the deportation of illegal immigrants in this country.

Not backdoor amnesty via the extension of TPS.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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