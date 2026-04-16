These Ten House Republicans Just Voted With Democrats to Keep Haitian Migrants in America

Yesterday, six House Republicans forgot why the American people elected President Trump in 2024 and voted to advance legislation that would extend temporary protected status (TPS) for Haitian migrants for a further three years.

Advertisement

Today, the House voted 224 to 204 to pass that three-year extension for the 350,000 Haitians living in the U.S., and ten House Republicans voted for it.

BREAKING: The House just voted 224 to 204 to PASS a 3 year extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 350,000 Haitians living in the U.S.



10 House Republicans + 1 independent voted w/ Dems to pass it.



Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL)

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE)

Rep. Brian… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 16, 2026

Those ten Republicans are Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL), Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE), Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL), Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY),Rep. Mario Diaz Balart (R-FL), Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH), Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA), and Rep. Mike Carey (R-OH).

Rep. Salazar has been pushing the "Dignity Act," which would grant amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants.

Rep. Malliotakis told Fox News why she voted for the bill.

NEW: Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) tells @FoxNews why she voted yes on Haitian TPS extension:



“Look, I have a lot of health care workers in my district that are of Haitian descent, that are on TPS and my nursing homes. My health care facilities have said that they're going to… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 16, 2026

“Look, I have a lot of health care workers in my district that are of Haitian descent, that are on TPS and my nursing homes," she said. "My health care facilities have said that they're going to lose skilled staff at a time when there is a shortage. And so it's the right thing to do for my district, for the health care facilities Irepresent. And plus, you're going to send these individuals back to a country where it's still in peril. it doesn't make any sense. I think that there needs to be a thoughtful approach. And if these individuals are here paying taxes, working, contributing to our economy for filling a health care need, then their status should be extended.”

This vote comes a little more than a week after a Haitian migrant released into the country by the Biden administration bludgeoned an innocent Florida woman to death with a hammer.

No way that gets a vote in the Senate, those votes were performative votes for R's facing tough elections in their Districts. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) April 16, 2026

Here's hoping the Senate does not pass this bill.

Yes.

Rep. Brandon Gill of Texas reminded us yesterday that the vast majority of Haitian non-citizen households are on welfare.

65% of Haitian non-citizen households are on welfare.



They are draining our resources, making America weaker and poorer.



It is absolutely idiotic to give them backdoor amnesty by extending TPS. pic.twitter.com/IaDYpt6I3u — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) April 15, 2026

Yes, it is.

Haitians came to the U.S. 15 years ago under Obama, when the nation was hit by a major earthquake.

Haitians first received TPS because of an earthquake.



That was over 15 years ago.



America is not their permanent motel. — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) April 16, 2026

And it's not just Haiti. The U.S. has extended TPS to other nations for far too long.

Temporary Protected Status is permanent:



Somalia: 35 years

Sudan: 28 years

Honduras: 26 years

Nicaragua: 26 years

El Salvador: 24 years

Haiti: 16 years

South Sudan: 15 years

Syria: 14 years

Nepal: 11 years

Yemen: 11 years



And Americans pay for it.



Send them home. End the scam. — C3 (@C_3C_3) April 16, 2026

Advertisement

The 2024 election sent a clear message: Americans wanted an end to illegal immigration and the deportation of illegal immigrants in this country.

Not backdoor amnesty via the extension of TPS.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.