Gov. Spanberger Announced This Defense Contractor Will Expand in VA. There's Just One Problem.

Not too long ago, Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger tried to take credit for job creation and corporate investment in her state. There was a problem with that, of course: those agreements were made under her predecessor, Republican Glenn Youngkin. That reality didn't stop Spanberger from lying about it, of course. In reality, her policies have driven other businesses, like Boeing, from the state thanks to all the taxes the Virgina Democrats plan to levy on everything from dry cleaning to gym memberships.

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But now another business is expanding in the state, and it's still not a win for Spanberger. L3Harris, a global aerospace and defense technology company and a U.S. defense contractor, is expanding with a $1.2 billion investment in Orange County.

Spanberger's husband works for L3Harris, a fact that's raising more than a few eyebrows.

Today, Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger announced L3Harris is expanding its operations with a more than $1.2 billion investment in Orange County.



Spanberger's husband works for L3Harris.



According to the governor's press release, "Governor Spanberger approved two grants of… pic.twitter.com/muOfBliFil — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) April 15, 2026

Minock's post reads:

According to the governor's press release, "Governor Spanberger approved two grants of $12.5 million and $500,000 from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Orange County with the projects. The Governor also approved a performance-based grant of $5 million from the Virginia Investment Performance Grant, an incentive that encourages continued capital investment by existing Virginia companies. Funding and services to support L3Harris’ employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program."

If this were a Republican, the Left would be sounding the alarm on corruption.

We'll need to DOGE Virginia when she's done. — 🇺🇸🍊🧡southerngalpal 🧡🍊🇺🇸 (@belleofva) April 15, 2026

Yes, Virginia does.

All self dealing all the time. — Goldens Rule (@retiredgolden) April 15, 2026

Of course.

Thank goodness she's only limited to one term.

Ah, isn’t L3Harris headquartered in Melbourne, FL???



Why yes it is



So why are they getting a grant for “existing VA companies???” pic.twitter.com/Sl9xUuE06w — William Fairfax Loudoun, esq 🇺🇸❤️ (@RetiredCrimeDog) April 15, 2026

That's a very interesting question, too.

Ralph Northam did similar. He gave his wife tax payer dollars for her non profit's projects. Funny that she was 'all about' early childhood development, and he was all about 'aborting them' post birth. #DemocratsAreEvilIncarnate pic.twitter.com/jrgtA573FT — Wish (@wishfulldreamz) April 15, 2026

Simply incredible.

VA Gov. Abigail Spanberger just approved taxpayer funded grants of tens of millions of dollars which will benefit a company that her husband holds a leadership position in



Nothing to see here… https://t.co/eKPJ1q8mit — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 15, 2026

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Move along.

So not only did Youngkin start the deal, her husband works there.



She just gave her husband’s company Virginia money.



You can’t make this up. https://t.co/eNfs9NnSOr — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 15, 2026

Reality is always stranger than fiction.

Not only will Democrats rip away all your rights...



They'll be sure to pay their friends and relatives with your taxpayer dollars. https://t.co/asTdcBKgmZ — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 15, 2026

And they'll tell voters they care about them. Which could not be further from the truth.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Abigail Spanberger.

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