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Tipsheet

Gov. Spanberger Announced This Defense Contractor Will Expand in VA. There's Just One Problem.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 16, 2026 9:00 AM
Gov. Spanberger Announced This Defense Contractor Will Expand in VA. There's Just One Problem.
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File

Not too long ago, Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger tried to take credit for job creation and corporate investment in her state. There was a problem with that, of course: those agreements were made under her predecessor, Republican Glenn Youngkin. That reality didn't stop Spanberger from lying about it, of course. In reality, her policies have driven other businesses, like Boeing, from the state thanks to all the taxes the Virgina Democrats plan to levy on everything from dry cleaning to gym memberships.

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But now another business is expanding in the state, and it's still not a win for Spanberger. L3Harris, a global aerospace and defense technology company and a U.S. defense contractor, is expanding with a $1.2 billion investment in Orange County.

Spanberger's husband works for L3Harris, a fact that's raising more than a few eyebrows.

Minock's post reads:

According to the governor's press release, "Governor Spanberger approved two grants of $12.5 million and $500,000 from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Orange County with the projects. The Governor also approved a performance-based grant of $5 million from the Virginia Investment Performance Grant, an incentive that encourages continued capital investment by existing Virginia companies. Funding and services to support L3Harris’ employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program."

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Related:

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER GLENN YOUNGKIN TAXES VIRGINIA

If this were a Republican, the Left would be sounding the alarm on corruption.

Yes, Virginia does.

Of course.

Thank goodness she's only limited to one term.

That's a very interesting question, too.

Simply incredible.

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Move along.

Reality is always stranger than fiction.

And they'll tell voters they care about them. Which could not be further from the truth.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Abigail Spanberger.

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