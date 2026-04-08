Abigail Spanberger Runs Victory Lap Over Job-Creating Legislation – but There's a Problem

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger proved once again that if there is anything politicians are good at, it’s lying to enrich themselves.

Spanerger announced on Monday that she signed bills that would “bring 3,250 jobs and $7.1 billion in investment to Virginia.”

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The measures are aimed at “Attracting new companies and jobs to communities across our Commonwealth is a core focus of my administration.”

🚨TODAY: I signed bipartisan bills to bring 3,250 jobs and $7.1 billion in investment to Virginia.



Attracting new companies and jobs to communities across our Commonwealth is a core focus of my administration.



There is no better place in the nation to grow or start a business. pic.twitter.com/8EkDeJ2Uly — Governor Abigail Spanberger (@GovernorVA) April 6, 2026

The governor is touting this legislation as a major win for Virginians. The businesses that are coming to Virginian include Avio USA, Hitachi Energy, Eli Lilly, and others.

The laws she signed provide various incentives and legal support for companies seeking to build facilities in Virginia. “From my very first day in office, I have been working to create a stable business environment so companies can hire, expand, and continue to invest in our Commonwealth.,” she said, according to WTVR. “I am signing these bills into law so we can continue to grow Virginia’s economy and create opportunities for Virginians.”

However, despite Spanberger’s boasting, there’s a problem: These companies had already committed to investing in Virginia before Spanberger took office. They made announcements to this effect in late 2025, under former Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger sent media a press release titled, "Governor Spanberger Signs Bills Into Law Welcoming 3,250 New Jobs, $7.1 Billion in Business Investment to Virginia."



Each company listed in the press release announced their investment in Virginia when Glenn… https://t.co/cZK3K53ux6 pic.twitter.com/mtYdGgn8re — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) April 8, 2026

Avio USA announced in December that it had already chosen Virginia for its rocket motor manufacturing facility. Hitachi Energy made its announcement in September. Eli Lilly revealed its Goochland County investment in the same month.

Basically, Spanberger is taking credit for something she didn’t do, hoping residents don’t notice.

What’s funny about this is that Spanberger probably will do more to repel business than to attract it. Weeks after she took office, Boeing announced that the headquarters of its Defense, Space & Security division is heading back to Missouri after nearly a decade in Arlington. The company will keep some of its operations in Virginia, but this division is on the way out.

Nevertheless, Spanberger is milking this legislation for all its worth, knowing that most people don’t pay close enough attention to know that she’s using Youngkin’s accomplishment to make herself look like a competent leader.

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