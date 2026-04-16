Ohio Police Did a Welfare Check on a 91-Year-Old Woman, and It Did Not Go How They Expected

When West Lake, Ohio police got a call for a welfare check on a 91-year-old grandmother, they feared the worst. Both the family and the authorities tried to call the woman but were unable to reach her. The woman was part of the city's 'Are You Okay?' program, where participants agree to get a daily welfare check call, and she wasn't answering those, either.

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Police showed up at her house to find her garage partially open and her car in the garage. When they entered the home, however, they found a plot twist they did not expect.

That unnamed grandma was alive and well, but so deeply engrossed in beating her personal record on a video game that she was simply ignoring all attempts to reach her.

News 5 Cleveland shared some of the police bodycam footage of the welfare check.

A 91 year old grandmother was given a welfare check after being unresponsive to her family. When police showed up, she was in her room breaking her personal record on a video game😭



Via News 5 Cleveland pic.twitter.com/bYeMCV73do — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) April 15, 2026

Here's more:

The officers “became more alarmed” when there was no answer at her door, according to a police department press release. After speaking with neighbors and seeing the woman’s car in her garage, the officers used a garage door code to access the home to check further.

Officers found the woman inside and well. They learned that she was playing video games and had missed the attempts to contact her.

Officers reported that the resident, who appreciated their concern, was playing a “bubble pop” game and trying to beat her record level. Westlake Community Services Department and the Police Department. The Westlake Police Department, in its press release, reminded residents that they can sign up for the city’s voluntary Confirm OK program, previously known as Are You Okay , operated by theWestlake Community Services Department and the Police Department.



Reports didn't indicate whether she, in fact, beat her record, unfortunately.

I wanna play with her in Red Dead Redemption. Lol — 🄶🄸🄼🄿 (@GimpDave) April 15, 2026

She sounds very competitive, so be careful what you wish for.

What a queen 🤣 — SSGoodGirl (@USSGoodGirl) April 15, 2026

May we all have such fun at 91.

I want the body cam footage of her with a Monster energy drink and a glowing headset https://t.co/NuLxdOejVp — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) April 15, 2026

That would be epic.

In a world with so much bad and depressing news, this was a welcome change of pace.

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