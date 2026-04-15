Omaha Police Shoot Knife-Wielding Woman and It Wasn't Her First Run in With the Law

We have a crime problem in this country. Namely, we have a justice system that fails to remove violent, dangerous criminals from our street, including those who have mental health issues. Instead of jailing or institutionalizing these criminals, they're repeatedly turned loose on our communities, where they invariably go on to harm innocent people.

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In Omaha, Nebraska, Noemi Guzman was one of those criminals. She was shot and killed by Omaha police outside a Walmart after abducting and stabbing a three-year-old boy.

But this wasn't Guzman's first run-in with the law. She was previously arrested for attacking her father and setting his house on fire. She also broke into a church and threatened a priest with a knife.

Two years ago, Naomi Guzman doused her father in lighter fluid and tried to set him on fire, then broke into a church and threatened a priest with a knife. She was found incompetent to stand trial and released.



Today, she abducted a toddler and stabbed him before she was shot… https://t.co/yhIylOr5fS — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) April 15, 2026

She was found not guilty by "reason of insanity" in the attack on her father and released.

NEW: Police officer saves a 3-year-old boy by shooting a woman who abducted and stabbed him at a Walmart in Nebraska.



Noemi Guzman, who once attacked her father with a knife & set his house on fire before breaking into a church, is dead.



Guzman was back on the streets following… pic.twitter.com/EW18hszl6J — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 15, 2026

Guzman went to Walmart, where she abducted Cyler Hillman. Hillman was sitting in a shopping cart. Officers were called.

"At 9:20, the first officers arrive on call to investigate the nature of this incident," said Omaha Police Deputy Chief Scott Gray. "They encountered a female outside the Walmart at this location. She was holding a knife to a three-year-old child that was in a shopping cart. The officers gave the suspect commands at what time there is video that shows the suspect swiping the knife at the child, cutting him across the face. Officers at that time, at least one officer fired their weapon and the suspect is deceased at this scene."

This is Naomi Guzman. She tried to set her father on fire in 2024 … and was released because of insanity. pic.twitter.com/V6pgpPsKCx — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 15, 2026

If Guzman had been jailed and treated instead of declared insane and released, she'd still be alive, too.

It's always the people you least expect trying to stab young White kids for no reason https://t.co/ZatZ3JvftQ pic.twitter.com/uYaYd7piIi — captive dreamer (@captive_dreamer) April 15, 2026

That's not surprising at all.

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Hillman was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. He is expected to make a full recovery.

His parents told KETV that the 3-year-old boy is their little cowboy and will survive his injuries. Here's the latest: https://t.co/jqijmegxVv pic.twitter.com/tBNWexNwt9 — KETV NewsWatch 7 (@KETV) April 14, 2026

The officers involved in the shooting are on paid critical leave while an investigation takes place. There is bodycam footage of the incident as well.

Thank every Democrat you see for legislating mandatory police body cams pic.twitter.com/CeL4ijZbXh — Garbage Human (@GarbageHuman24) April 15, 2026

Once again, the justice system failed. It repeatedly let Guzma walk free, and it almost cost a three-year-old boy his life.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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