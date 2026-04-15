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Tipsheet

Omaha Police Shoot Knife-Wielding Woman and It Wasn't Her First Run in With the Law

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 15, 2026 2:00 PM
Omaha Police Shoot Knife-Wielding Woman and It Wasn't Her First Run in With the Law
(AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

We have a crime problem in this country. Namely, we have a justice system that fails to remove violent, dangerous criminals from our street, including those who have mental health issues. Instead of jailing or institutionalizing these criminals, they're repeatedly turned loose on our communities, where they invariably go on to harm innocent people.

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In Omaha, Nebraska, Noemi Guzman was one of those criminals. She was shot and killed by Omaha police outside a Walmart after abducting and stabbing a three-year-old boy.

But this wasn't Guzman's first run-in with the law. She was previously arrested for attacking her father and setting his house on fire. She also broke into a church and threatened a priest with a knife.

She was found not guilty by "reason of insanity" in the attack on her father and released.

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CRIME LAW AND ORDER MENTAL HEALTH NEBRASKA

Guzman went to Walmart, where she abducted Cyler Hillman. Hillman was sitting in a shopping cart. Officers were called.

"At 9:20, the first officers arrive on call to investigate the nature of this incident," said Omaha Police Deputy Chief Scott Gray. "They encountered a female outside the Walmart at this location. She was holding a knife to a three-year-old child that was in a shopping cart. The officers gave the suspect commands at what time there is video that shows the suspect swiping the knife at the child, cutting him across the face. Officers at that time, at least one officer fired their weapon and the suspect is deceased at this scene."

If Guzman had been jailed and treated instead of declared insane and released, she'd still be alive, too.

That's not surprising at all.

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Hillman was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The officers involved in the shooting are on paid critical leave while an investigation takes place. There is bodycam footage of the incident as well.

Once again, the justice system failed. It repeatedly let Guzma walk free, and it almost cost a three-year-old boy his life.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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