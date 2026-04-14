Are the U.S. and Iran Going to Return to Pakistan for More Negotiations?

Over the weekend, talks between the U.S. and Iran broke off without a deal. That led to the current blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which will cost the Iranian regime billions a month, putting tremendous economic pressure on the regime to reach a deal. President Trump also issued a threat to the remnants of Iran's navy, saying if any of their 'fast attack ships' came near the U.S. Navy, they would get the narco terrorist treatment.

Advertisement

"Warning: If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea," the President wrote on Truth Social.

Now there are reports that the U.S. and Iran are heading back to Pakistan to resume peace talks later this week.

Negotiation teams from Iran and the United States will return to Islamabad, Pakistan, later this week for renewed peace talks in the hope of potentially ending the Iran War, four sources tell Reuters. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 14, 2026

Here's more from Reuters:

Negotiating teams from the U.S. and Iran could return to Islamabad this week to resume talks to end the war , sources told Reuters on Tuesday, after the collapse of weekend negotiations prompted Washington to impose a blockade on Iranian ports.

While the ‌U.S. blockade drew angry rhetoric from Tehran, signs that diplomatic engagement might continue helped



The While the ‌U.S. blockade drew angry rhetoric from Tehran, signs that diplomatic engagement might continue helped calm oil markets , pushing benchmark prices below $100 on Tuesday.The highest-level talks between the two adversaries since the 1979 Islamic Revolution ended in the Pakistani capital without a breakthrough at the weekend, raising doubts over the survival of a two-week ceasefire that still has a week to run.



"No firm date has been set, with the delegations keeping Friday through Sunday open," a senior Iranian source said.



U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran had been in touch on Monday and wanted to make a deal, adding that he would not sanction any agreement that allowed Tehran to possess a nuclear weapon. But a source involved in the talks said on Tuesday both countries could return as early as the end of this week , and that a proposal had been shared with Washington and Tehran to resend their delegations."No firm date has been set, with the delegations keeping Friday through Sunday open," a senior Iranian source said.U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran had been in touch on Monday and wanted to make a deal, adding that he would not sanction any agreement that allowed Tehran to possess a nuclear weapon.

The U.S. has made it very clear what its red lines are for negotiations. Vice President Vance said that Iran can not have nuclear weapons or a path to nuclear weapons.

🚨 VANCE DROPS THE HAMMER ON IRAN



After 21 hours of intense talks in Pakistan, no deal.



VP JD Vance just laid it out crystal clear:

“We made our red lines non-negotiable — no nuclear weapons, no path to a nuke.”



“The ball is in Iran’s court.”



Iran refused America’s… pic.twitter.com/0ZPIRtAIom — CONSTITUTIONAL PATRIOT🇺🇸 (@Constitustion) April 14, 2026

"The ball really is in their court," Vance said. "We made clear, where we're willing, again, to be accommodating and we've made clear where we absolutely need to see the nuclear material come out of the country of Iran."

"I think that the team that was there was unable to cut a deal and they had to go back to Tehran, either from the Supreme Leader or somebody else, and actually get approval for the terms that we had set," Vance continued, "whether we ultimately get to a deal, I really think the ball is in the Iranian court, because we put a lot on the table."

Some believe the return to negotiations shows the blockade is working.

For those that can't read between the lines, there are 2 reasons Iran is running back to the "negotiating table":

- Trump carried out his threat of choking Iran's revenue stream with a blockade

- Israel is holding direct negotiations with Lebanon — Kosher Chutzpah (@KosherChutzpah) April 14, 2026

Advertisement

Others think China played a role in this.

High probability that China forced them back to the table.



The clock started ticking on Chinese strategic oil reserves. https://t.co/iWHuM4K0Nq — writer of strange software (@DrMiaow) April 14, 2026

Could the renewed talks be a stalling tactic to keep the U.S. from bombing Iran some more? Possibly.

as I said before. it is in the best Iran interest to keep the conversation going as it means they are not getting shot at. prior to the war they also dragged the conversation but the US saw through the bulls***. this time probably not much different. https://t.co/7nmdUZ23OZ — FX enjoyer (@IreneuszIrzyk) April 14, 2026

Now, keep in mind, this Reuters report comes from Iranian sources, so we take it with a grain of salt. As of right now, no one within the Trump administration has publicly confirmed that peace talks will resume this week in Pakistan, although CNN reported that unnamed US officials said that we were also considering returning to the negotiating table.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.