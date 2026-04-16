Wait, Did This Former Trump Official Just Reveal the Voting Rights Act Decision?

Where is the decision on the Supreme Court case involving the Voting Rights Act? Where is Louisiana v. Callais, the case that could weaken the Voting Rights Act, and potentially cause Democrats to tremble? The national consequences of this decision are critical, as a ruling striking down the VRA could lead to total Republican control across the South. Perhaps that’s why the Court is slow-walking in releasing the opinion.

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Democrats in South face wipeout if Supreme Court guts Voting Rights Act — NYT pic.twitter.com/goHof93AS3 — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) October 15, 2025

Democrats' chance of taking the House in 2026 have plummeted, while GOP chances have skyrocketed over the last 6 months...



Why?



1. Dems aren't keeping up with the pace they set in 2017 on the generic ballot.



2. GOP may be looking at big gains from mid-decade redistricting. pic.twitter.com/iauGwkTmp2 — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) October 15, 2025

Sean Spicer said on The Huddle that the opinion is finished, but some justices are holding out as long as possible to prevent redistricting. Does that mean VRA is going to be struck down?

.@seanspicer Reporting on SCOTUS decision on voting rights: “I have been told by reliable sources that that decision is done and the minority is slow walking the dissent so that states do not have time to redistrict.” pic.twitter.com/K81LzH9W8E — The Huddle (@theDChuddle) April 16, 2026

“I have been told by reliable sources that the decision is done and the minority is slow walking the dissent so that states do not have time to redistrict,” said Spicer.

So, does this mean we won?

The Callais case revolves around whether the creation of a majority-minority congressional district in Louisiana violates the 14th and 15th amendments.

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