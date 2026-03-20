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Tipsheet

Mamdani's Eid Mubarak Celebration Isn't Going Over Well

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 20, 2026 8:30 AM
Mamdani's Eid Mubarak Celebration Isn't Going Over Well
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

The Left will scream about "separation of church and state" any time there's a public display of Christianity — the religion that founded this nation — and sue to remove it. There's an entire organization, the Freedom From Religion Foundation, devoted to it.

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But those Leftists are quiet as church mice when there are other displays of religion, like satanic statues or Islamic symbolism. In NYC, Mayor Zohran Mamdani just helped light up Harlem with "Eid Mubarak" lights to mark the end of Ramadan.

This is the the cultural creep of Islamism.

Of course not. Because they'd lose.

He'll probably do the same thing he did for St. Patrick's Day: lecture us about Islamophobia and the non-existent genocide in Palestine.

Yes, it is. And it seems NYC did forget.

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Related:

CHRISTIANITY ISLAM NEW YORK WOKE ZOHRAN MAMDANI

This is (D)ifferent, of course.

Bingo.

And they claim his tattoos are "Christian nationalism" and "racist."

Probably. He held Ramadan festivities in Gracie Mansion, after all.

Exactly. Why would anyone come back to have their hard-earned money taxed for stuff like this?

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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Japan's Prime Minister Saw Joe Biden's Pic on Trump's Wall of Fame. Her Reaction Was Priceless. Matt Vespa
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