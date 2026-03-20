Mamdani's Eid Mubarak Celebration Isn't Going Over Well

The Left will scream about "separation of church and state" any time there's a public display of Christianity — the religion that founded this nation — and sue to remove it. There's an entire organization, the Freedom From Religion Foundation, devoted to it.

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But those Leftists are quiet as church mice when there are other displays of religion, like satanic statues or Islamic symbolism. In NYC, Mayor Zohran Mamdani just helped light up Harlem with "Eid Mubarak" lights to mark the end of Ramadan.

"Eid Mubarak" street lights go up in NY, lit by Mayor Mamdani pic.twitter.com/w4TW74QTBu — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 20, 2026

This is the the cultural creep of Islamism.

And were we ever given a vote on this? In our representative democracy? One vote, ever, for Islamizing a Christian country? — Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) March 20, 2026

Of course not. Because they'd lose.

Cannot wait to see what he has planned for Easter. 🤨 — Don'tBeAJagoff (@Eponine1973) March 20, 2026

He'll probably do the same thing he did for St. Patrick's Day: lecture us about Islamophobia and the non-existent genocide in Palestine.

Mainstreaming Ramadan celebrations in the biggest city of the United States is part of the plan!



NYC FORGOT — Liberty Chai (@LibertyChai_) March 20, 2026

Yes, it is. And it seems NYC did forget.

When leftists scream "separation of church and state"



...they only mean Christianity. https://t.co/dCpQboXy52 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 20, 2026

This is (D)ifferent, of course.

islamoleftists: “when we say separation of church and state, we literally mean church alone. separation of mosque and state is haram” https://t.co/5b3dclsJdC — joseph anya (@josephanyaa) March 20, 2026

Bingo.

And Pete Hegseth is taking crap for asking Americans to pray in the name of Jesus for the safety of American troops. https://t.co/ruQn7CpGMp — Bob Lonsberry (@BobLonsberry) March 20, 2026

And they claim his tattoos are "Christian nationalism" and "racist."

Does that mean they think they have conquered us? https://t.co/5zsTUzCqp2 — Leia GSD (@DarlenePla71424) March 20, 2026

Probably. He held Ramadan festivities in Gracie Mansion, after all.

LOL!! Gov. Hochul, "Rich White people please come back"… Mamdani, "Please don’t " 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/xku1EAyVrW — JK Schu (@jk_schu) March 20, 2026

Exactly. Why would anyone come back to have their hard-earned money taxed for stuff like this?

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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