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Remember That Kidnapping Plot Against Gretchen Whitmer? One of Its Defendants Got Some Good News

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 15, 2026 6:00 AM
Remember That Kidnapping Plot Against Gretchen Whitmer? One of Its Defendants Got Some Good News
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

In 2020, 12 people were convicted of a poorly planned kidnapping plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It was obviously never going to succeed, and it was such a Mickey Mouse operation that one could argue Whitmer was never truly in danger. Undercover FBI agents were also accused of entrapment, but while some were acquitted, others were convicted and received significant jail time. 

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For Joseph Morrison, one of the defendants convicted and given a four-to-20-year sentence, his conviction was vacated on appeal, as the court ruled the kidnapping charge wasn’t a violent felony under Michigan law; therefore, it cannot be presented for terrorism. Needless to say, the state attorney general’s office was not pleased. The appeals court remanded the case for a new trial (via The Detroit News):

The Michigan Court of Appeals on Tuesday vacated the conviction of a Jackson County man alleged to have provided aid to a 2020 plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Joseph Morrison was convicted in 2022 of gang membership felonies, felony firearm and providing material support for terrorist acts in relation to his alleged role in support of a kidnapping plot of the Democratic governor that prosecutors said was led by Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. during the COVID-19 pandemic. Morrison was sentenced to four to 20 years in prison on the gang and terrorism support convictions and two years on felony firearm.

[…]

The panel ― made up of Judges Thomas Cameron, Mark Boonstra and Brock Swartzle ― vacated Morrison's conviction and remanded the case back to Jackson County Circuit Court for a new trial. All three judges are appointees of Republican former Gov. Rick Snyder.

"Given that the trial court specifically instructed the jury to consider kidnapping as a violent felony and that the jury heard considerable testimony about the plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer, the likelihood that defendant was actually convicted, at least in part, on an invalid basis tainted the jury’s verdict," according to the unanimous decision.

Michael Faraone, an appellate attorney for Morrison, said he was happy with the decisions and added, "It’s always a great day when a court delivers justice."

"In over 30 years of practicing law, I have never reviewed a trial more violative of due process than this one," Faraone said.

Attorney General Dana Nessel, whose office handled the case, said the decision, released just two days after arguments in the case, was "completely and irredeemably nonsensical, outrageous and irresponsible." The judges' decision "diminishes and whitewashes" the case, Nessel said, and "sends a deeply dangerous message, in a fraught and perilous time."

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Related:

CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM GRETCHEN WHITMER MICHIGAN

Gradually, the excesses from the crazy COVID era are being reversed. 

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