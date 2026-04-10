President Trump Vows 'Quick and Severe Justice' for Illegal Alien Who Killed Florida Mom

[Editor’s note: this story contains graphic video. Viewer discretion is advised]

On April 3, a Fort Myers, Florida, mom stepped outside of the gas station where she worked as a clerk, and she was bludgeoned to death by Rolbert Joachin, a Haitian illegal immigrant. Joachin had been caught on film smashing a black SUV with the hammer prior to attacking the woman.

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DHS shared a graphic video of the attack, in which Joachin can be seen hitting the woman with the hammer, knocking her to the ground, then hitting her six more times before walking away from the scene.

Joachin was caught and released at the border under the Joe Biden administration in August 2022, and when a judge ordered him deported, Biden granted him temporary protected status that expired in 2024.

President Trump responded to the attack on Truth Social yesterday evening, and shared the video of the attack. He vowed "quick and severe" justice for the victim and her family.

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Here's what the President wrote:

An Illegal Alien Criminal from Haiti, who was released into our Country by the WORST President in History, Crooked Joe Biden, and the Radical Democrats in Congress, just beat an innocent woman to death with a hammer at a gas station in Florida. The video of her brutal slaying is one of the most vicious things you will ever see. This animal was allowed to stay here because the Biden Administration granted him, and all Haitians, “Temporary Protective Status,” a massively abused and fraudulent program which my Administration is working to terminate, but Deranged Liberal District Court Judges are standing in our way. This one killing should be enough for these Radical Judges to STOP impeding my Administration’s Immigration Policies, and allow us to END THIS SCAM ONCE AND FOR ALL. To my fellow Republicans, and frankly all Common Sense Americans, NEVER FORGET that Joe Biden and the Democrat Party turned the United States of America into a dumping ground, allowing Tens of MILLIONS of Criminals, Lunatics, and the Mentally Insane from all over the World to pour into our Country, totally unvetted and unchecked through our wide Open Borders. As I’ve said all along, if you import the Third World, you become the Third World, and that is what happened over the four years of Democrat Control. We are rapidly trying to reverse this decline through Deportations, but if the Democrats are ever given another chance at power, they will immediately REOPEN the Border, and allow America to once again be a Safe Haven for Criminals. Please say a prayer for this innocent woman’s family. We will ensure quick and severe JUSTICE is served in this case! I don’t recommend you watch this tape, because it is so terrible, but felt I had an obligation to put it up so that people can see what Democrats are protecting, and wanting to come into our Country, even now, after all we’ve been through. Again, viewer discretion advised — Not for children!

This was, once again, a preventable crime. As the President pointed out, Democrats and activist judges blocked his termination of temporary protected status for Haitians like Joachin. And now an innocent woman is dead.

Where are all the protesters put for THIS WOMAN and what was done to her. There should be absolute OuTRAGE!! @CNN @ABC @NBCNews gonna tell your viewers about this heinous crime? — HuskerFan58 (@akeece58) April 10, 2026

They are nowhere to be found, because the Left sees her death as a necessary sacrifice for the advancement of its agenda.

The Media-Democratic Establishment will be OUTRAGED that Trump posted this video ... after never having said a word about the attack — Bill Speros (@billsperos) April 10, 2026

President Trump has a knack for getting Democrats to reveal their true, ugly selves.

Ignore the judges. Unelected inferior court judges do not get to dictate whether the executive branch can enforce the law and end “temporary” programs to save American lives.



If you won’t do it, remove Andrew Jackson’s photo from the WH. https://t.co/56abrVLAWj — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) April 10, 2026

"John Marshall has made his decision; now let him enforce it!"

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HORROR: Watch Democrat open-borders immigration policies kill this poor woman.



This illegal immigrant first entered the US in August 2022 & was released into the country under the Biden administration.



A federal judge issued a final order of removal against him in 2022, but… https://t.co/I0mzmmnCbt — Tara Servatius (@TaraServatius) April 10, 2026

The video is hard to watch, but Americans need to understand that this sort of violence is the norm in many places outside the U.S., and Democrats, in their efforts to turn America into the Third World, are importing this to our cities.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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