NBC News Tries and Fails to Twist Illegal Immigration Arrests

NBC News has returned to one of the media's favorite topics: illegal immigration arrests. They never get the reporting right, of course, because the narrative is more important than the facts.

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But that doesn't stop the rest of us from ratioing them into oblivion, as was done here with this dishonest and misleading headline about illegal immigration arrests.

Immigration arrests of people without criminal convictions have increased eightfold under President Trump, report says. https://t.co/9dhfTadEAt — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 8, 2026

People who are arrested are usually not convicted of a crime. That's how arrests work: you're suspected of committing a crime. In this case, being in the country illegally.

Here's what NBC wrote (emphasis added):

Arrests of immigrants without criminal convictions by ICE have surged 770%, while street arrests saw a more than 1,000% increase during the first year of President Donald Trump’s second term, according to a new analysis released Tuesday. The analysis by the Deportation Data Project at UC Berkeley found that ICE arrests more than quadrupled in that period, with transfers from jails and prisons roughly doubling. The much-increased street arrests took place in neighborhoods, at immigration court and at ICE field offices during regular immigration check-ins, the report said. “Arrests not in jails or prisons at this order of magnitude are a new phenomenon. For both types of arrests, ICE was much less likely to target people with criminal convictions,” according to the analysis by the Deportation Data Project, which is led by a group of academics and lawyers that collect, post and analyze government immigration enforcement data. The changes in enforcement led to a 770% increase in immigration arrests of people without criminal convictions, according to the analysis.

That's in part because many Democrats, including Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and others, refuse to cooperate with ICE and detain suspects in jails. Instead, they release them back into our communities where they continue to rob, rape, maim, and murder Americans.

Yes…because they're in the country illegally. You don't have to commit additional crimes to be arrested and deported. — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) April 9, 2026

They've all committed the crime of breaking our immigration laws. 100 percent of illegal immigrants are criminals, even without convictions.

"Convictions" being the operative word.



If they are here illegally they are inherently committing at least a criminal misdemeanor under federal law. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) April 9, 2026

Correct.

What part of "ILLEGAL" immigration don't you understand? — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 9, 2026

The word "illegal" seems to be tripping them up.

They broke our immigration laws—they violated our sovereignty!



Yes, this is a grave offense!



We the People recognize your Fake News deception and propaganda garbage!



YOU ARE THE ENEMY — John Strand (@JohnStrandUSA) April 9, 2026

This isn't hard, and this writer's 12-year-old son understands this.

Illegal immigration IS a crime https://t.co/LWfGHnWWX7 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 9, 2026

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Doesn't matter if it's a misdemeanor. It's a crime punishable by deportation.

We said all of them. Not just some. https://t.co/hqZpLvGaVG — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) April 8, 2026

We elected Donald Trump to deport them and secure our border. Not to turn a blind eye to illegal immigration or — as some Republicans are doing — grant them amnesty and citizenship. We want deportations.

Illegal Immigration is itself a crime.



As are the acts concomitant with it:

Identity theft, tax fraud, welfare fraud, etc. https://t.co/cJbesToxL7 — RazörFist (@RazorFist) April 9, 2026

It's been clear for a while now that Democrats believe some people are, in fact, above the law.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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