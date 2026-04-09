Golf Fans Want This Masters Tournament Announcer to Take a Mulligan

Golf fans are very protective of the Masters tournament, one of the sport's biggest annual events. There's a mythos around the Masters and a deep sense of reverence for its tradition. This includes playing the same course every year (Augusta National), the iconic green jacket, and a prohibition on cell phones. The Masters is also an invitation-only tournament and the first of the year, which sets the tone for the rest of the season.

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That's why they're very unhappy that football star Jason Kelce has been tapped to announce the Masters, and golf fans are pushing to have him driven out of the event.

Jason Kelce is one of the biggest names in all of football. But in the golf world, fans are demanding for him to go away. https://t.co/Tl7xskJp1h — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 8, 2026

Here's more:

In the world of football, Jason Kelce is treated like a king. Regardless of what you think about his personality or how much he appears on screen, there is a reverence to Kelce, one of the best offensive linemen of his generation and a Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles. Golf fans, though, don't share the same thoughts. Kelce is in Augusta for the 2026 Masters tournament, and unlike in the world of football, where his antics can be brushed aside or laughed at, the same can't be said for his current reviews during the opening festivities for golf's biggest event of the year. On the official golf channel on Reddit, fans are already begging for Kelce to get taken off broadcast before the actual tournament begins on Thursday. "I understand he’s arguably the biggest industry plant in sports media and we’ll never get rid of him but don’t let him ruin the [Masters] persona," pleaded a golf fan, which has skyrocketed to the top of the golf subreddit.

Golf fans argue that Kelce isn't a good fit for the tournament and point to the presence of other celebrities like Kevin Hart as a shift from a serious, historic event into a celebrity circus.

He's only a name because his lunkhead brother is marrying Taylor Swift. Same with his wife. — Mave McGillicuty (@MMcgillicuty) April 9, 2026

Possibly.

@TheMasters you banned an announcer for saying the greens were like a bikini wax. Yet, you allowed this farce today by ESPN. Great job ruining the one event that wasn’t a clown show and you let it become one. Might as well open up the members to anyone now — Roughrider country (@tripleh0823) April 9, 2026

We can't imagine there are droves of Jason Kelce fans out there who will now suddenly tune into the Masters tournament.

It’s comparable to bringing Tiger Woods to the Daytona 500 to drive the official pace car. — Thought Police HQ (@ThoughtPolic3HQ) April 9, 2026

Same vibes, yes.

I love Kelce. he’s the de facto mayor of Philadelphia and a great man of history. but his Kreischerfication has to stop. at a certain point, “drinking beer” is not a personality. https://t.co/51qIrkMDbZ — john (@johnsemley3000) April 9, 2026

That is true. And it's not a good fit for the Masters.

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This made us chuckle.

Umm, yes. It absolutely sucks having this dude a part of a sacred tournament. Ridiculous.



And he *was* one of the biggest names in *football*. Should be nowhere near golf, let alone Augusta. https://t.co/yoPbuFxaBM — Rick Dickson🇺🇸 (@rickdicksonreal) April 9, 2026

He could be fun on Holey Moley, the ABC show that turned mini-golf into an insane obstacle course competition. But not the Masters.

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