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Tipsheet

A Canadian Politician Just Dropped an Insane New Woke Alphabet Soup Acronym

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 09, 2026 11:30 AM
A Canadian Politician Just Dropped an Insane New Woke Alphabet Soup Acronym
Bob O'Neal/The Key West Citizen via AP

We're not sure what's in the water in Canada, but we understand more every day why Alberta wants to secede from America's Hat. During a press conference, someone within the Canadian government dropped this gem of an acronym, and we're about two woke revolutions away from Leftists reciting the entire alphabet.

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And here's some context:

Because this writer is curious, she had to Google what "MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA" actually meant.

The "MMIWG" portion stands for "Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls" while the 2S stands for "two-spirit," which is apparently a "term used by some Indigenous people to describe a distinct gender/sexual identity rooted in their cultures.

The rest is pro forma gay lobby abbreviations, although the second Q apparently stands for "Questioning."

The best part is the little plus sign, indicating there's more insanity out there.

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Related:

CANADA CRIME GUN CONTROL LGBTQ+

Probably the most useless thing ever.

Remember when the Left said we needed to do away with religion in the public sphere so we could have a science-based, rational society?

Now we've got this.

When everyone is being genocided, no one is.

Now we know why Canada wants to round up the guns.

Speaking of, if all these people are being genocided, why does the government want to take their guns away?

Can we make that happen, please?

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She does nail it, doesn't she? This means she says it frequently. Which is scary.

Anyway, there is no genocide of any of these people, but thanks to Canada's race-based sentencing laws, Indigenous women and girls are faced with a great injustice. They're most likely to be murdered by fellow Indigenous people, who then get lighter sentences because of their race. Those women and girls are six times more likely to be murdered than their non-Indigenous peers, but the Canadian government doesn't seem to care about addressing the sentencing disparities that encourage these murders.

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