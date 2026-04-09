A Canadian Politician Just Dropped an Insane New Woke Alphabet Soup Acronym

We're not sure what's in the water in Canada, but we understand more every day why Alberta wants to secede from America's Hat. During a press conference, someone within the Canadian government dropped this gem of an acronym, and we're about two woke revolutions away from Leftists reciting the entire alphabet.

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“MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+”



The Canadian government just dropped this absolute monstrosity (and no, it isn’t satire). pic.twitter.com/xY9R2W4kVz — Samantha Smith (@SamanthaTaghoy) April 9, 2026

And here's some context:

Context:



This is Leah Gazan MP.



The federal Government of Canada is comprised of three branches. The Parliament of Canada is the legislative branch.



Ergo, Leah is an elected representative of the Canadian federal government.



Don’t PMO.

Hope this helps!https://t.co/f4D7h9bABF — Samantha Smith (@SamanthaTaghoy) April 9, 2026

Because this writer is curious, she had to Google what "MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA" actually meant.

The "MMIWG" portion stands for "Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls" while the 2S stands for "two-spirit," which is apparently a "term used by some Indigenous people to describe a distinct gender/sexual identity rooted in their cultures.

The rest is pro forma gay lobby abbreviations, although the second Q apparently stands for "Questioning."

If they keep adding letters, what is the "+" there for? — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) April 9, 2026

The best part is the little plus sign, indicating there's more insanity out there.

Ever feel as useless as the plus sign in this acronym? https://t.co/laWSxy7pTj — memetic_sisyphus (@memeticsisyphus) April 9, 2026

Probably the most useless thing ever.

Remember when the Left said we needed to do away with religion in the public sphere so we could have a science-based, rational society?

Now we've got this.

It would be way easier to just say ‘literally everyone except straight men and women.” — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) April 9, 2026

When everyone is being genocided, no one is.

Hey Canadians, have you considered a revolution yet? https://t.co/E9D6WKjdzB — 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 (@MrLeadslinger) April 9, 2026

Now we know why Canada wants to round up the guns.

Speaking of, if all these people are being genocided, why does the government want to take their guns away?

I'm pretty sure i remember a superman comic where, if you get her to say the name backwards, it forces her to return home to the 5th dimension. https://t.co/jiQpUXizjs — Sensurround (センサラウンド) (@ShamashAran) April 9, 2026

Can we make that happen, please?

How does she remember all those letters?



How is this not an episode of Portlandia? Are we sure it isn't? https://t.co/gcEVnrJMNS — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) April 9, 2026

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She does nail it, doesn't she? This means she says it frequently. Which is scary.

Anyway, there is no genocide of any of these people, but thanks to Canada's race-based sentencing laws, Indigenous women and girls are faced with a great injustice. They're most likely to be murdered by fellow Indigenous people, who then get lighter sentences because of their race. Those women and girls are six times more likely to be murdered than their non-Indigenous peers, but the Canadian government doesn't seem to care about addressing the sentencing disparities that encourage these murders.

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