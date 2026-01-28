A New Bombshell About Alex Pretti Just Dropped. Here's the Footage...And It Nukes...
Lindsey Graham Just Dropped Chilling Hint on What Trump Might Do Next in...
VIP
Remember the Challenger
VIP
Bari Weiss Is Poised to Remove Some Problems, and PolitiFact Again Proves Trump's...
Roy Cooper Wants to Pretend He's Tough on Crime. His Record Tells a...
Shameless Gavin Newsom Pretends He's a Champion of Our Constitutional Rights
Trump Accounts Launch As Cruz Calls Them a ‘Game-Changer’ for America’s Kids
Davos Dysphoria, Part 2 – We Are Seeing the Environmental Movement in a...
VIP
President Trump Considering Capping the State Fuel Tax in California
Minnesota District Judge Orders ICE Director to Appear in Court
Two Federal Agents Who Shot Alex Pretti Put on Administrative Leave
Rubio Schools Senate Dems, Reminds Them the Maduro Raid Was Criticized Only by...
Chinese National Sentenced to Nearly Four Years for Laundering $36.9M in Crypto Scam
California Government Employee Used Dead, Elderly Victims in SNAP Fraud Scheme
Tipsheet

Canada's Race-Based Sentencing Leaves Indigenous Women Without Justice

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 28, 2026 4:00 PM
Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP

This is one of the most sadly ironic stories this writer has ever written. Like all Leftist governments, Canadian leaders decided a while ago to take race into consideration when sentencing criminals. Judges are required to consider "colonialism" when sentencing indigenous criminals, which means those criminals get lighter sentences.

Advertisement

This means that for indigenous women who are murdered, and for their families, there is often no justice as charges of murder are reduced and sentences are lighter.

Here's more:

Indigenous women and girls are killed at rates six times higher than non-Indigenous women — yet the perpetrators are frequently convicted of lesser offences than those guilty in the deaths of non-Indigenous victims.

In virtually all cases involving Indigenous women, the victim and accused knew each other.


The Investigative Journalism Bureau reviewed 1,329 cases in which women and girls were killed or died under suspicious circumstances in Canada between 2019 and 2025. Just over 25 per cent — or  340 victims — were Indigenous. Of those cases, 165 have been resolved in court.  

Seventy-six of the Indigenous cases that were resolved in court — or 46 per cent — ended with a finding of manslaughter, which criminal lawyers say is characterized by a lack of intent to kill. Manslaughter was the singlemost common sentencing outcome in the homicides of Indigenous females.

In contrast, of the 384 concluded cases involving non-Indigenous victims, only 24 per cent ended with a manslaughter outcome. The most common finding was second-degree murder, the outcome in 137 — or 36 per cent — of these cases. 

Second-degree murder carries a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison, while manslaughter carries no minimum sentence unless a firearm is involved.

Recommended

A New Bombshell About Alex Pretti Just Dropped. Here's the Footage...And It Nukes the Lib Narrative Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CANADA CRIME

The Left, in Canada and elsewhere, is so hellbent on enacting "racial justice" into its policies and laws that it does not think of the long-term consequences of its actions. They only look towards the next election, the next poll, or the next favorable op-ed.

This means that those killers will get lighter sentences, because Canadian officials decided it was "racist" to put those men behind bars where they belong.

To the sane world, not punishing murderers is the greater offense than racism.

Leftists rarely have to confront the problems their policies create. When they do, they're at a loss to understand how their "anti-racism" ideology is to blame.

What did they think would happen?

This next post is long, but gets to the heart of the issue:

Advertisement

The entire post reads:

Canada has race-based sentencing policies. Native criminals get shorter sentences because judges are REQUIRED to take "colonialism" into consideration in sentencing.

Native men also kill native women at extremely high rates. And this has created an ideological paradox for Canadian libs, who are permanently confused as to why the killers of native women get disproportionately lenient sentences.

Their explanation? Racism. The courts simply don't care about punishing the killers of native women.

The actual reason? The "anti-racist" policies they pushed for which guarantee native men shorter sentences for killing native women.

But we have to endure academics, journalists, and activists pretending not to know the actual reason why, and taking millions in taxpayer funds to "research" this great mystery every year.

We see this scenario play out time and again across the globe. The Left enacts "anti-racist" policies (that are actually incredibly racist), only to have another racial group be harmed by those policies. Instead of ending the "anti-racist" nonsense, the Left doubles down on racism. It is the literal definition of insanity (doing something over and over and expecting a different outcome), and indigenous Canadian women are paying the price.

What's the solution to this? Will indigenous criminals now get harsher sentences if their victims are also indigenous? That's a political calculus that devalues life based on race, and perfectly encapsulates the "anti-racist" movement for what it is: racism of which the Left approves.

Advertisement

This also shows the cruel irony of race-based "justice" in action. Instead of a colorblind system where criminals are punished in accordance with the severity of their crimes and not their demographics, Canadian authorities have done untold harm to indigenous women and their families. Unfortunately, we're seeing the rotten fruits of such policies here in America, too, and we must do what we can to put an end to "anti-racist" "justice" policies.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A New Bombshell About Alex Pretti Just Dropped. Here's the Footage...And It Nukes the Lib Narrative Matt Vespa
Here’s the Guy Who Sprayed That Stuff on Ilhan Omar Matt Vespa
Notice What Links All of These Violent Confrontations With ICE Officers Matt Vespa
FBI Executes Search Warrant in Fulton County Related to 2020 Election Scott McClallen
Scott Jennings Shuts Down Media’s Rush to Blame Trump After Ilhan Omar Assault Amy Curtis
Tom Homan Is Already Making Waves in Minneapolis Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

A New Bombshell About Alex Pretti Just Dropped. Here's the Footage...And It Nukes the Lib Narrative Matt Vespa
Advertisement