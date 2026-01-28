Canada's Race-Based Sentencing Leaves Indigenous Women Without Justice

This is one of the most sadly ironic stories this writer has ever written. Like all Leftist governments, Canadian leaders decided a while ago to take race into consideration when sentencing criminals. Judges are required to consider "colonialism" when sentencing indigenous criminals, which means those criminals get lighter sentences.

This means that for indigenous women who are murdered, and for their families, there is often no justice as charges of murder are reduced and sentences are lighter.

Here's more:

Indigenous women and girls are killed at rates six times higher than non-Indigenous women — yet the perpetrators are frequently convicted of lesser offences than those guilty in the deaths of non-Indigenous victims. Article content In virtually all cases involving Indigenous women, the victim and accused knew each other. Article content

Article content The Investigative Journalism Bureau reviewed 1,329 cases in which women and girls were killed or died under suspicious circumstances in Canada between 2019 and 2025. Just over 25 per cent — or 340 victims — were Indigenous. Of those cases, 165 have been resolved in court. Seventy-six of the Indigenous cases that were resolved in court — or 46 per cent — ended with a finding of manslaughter, which criminal lawyers say is characterized by a lack of intent to kill. Manslaughter was the singlemost common sentencing outcome in the homicides of Indigenous females. In contrast, of the 384 concluded cases involving non-Indigenous victims, only 24 per cent ended with a manslaughter outcome. The most common finding was second-degree murder, the outcome in 137 — or 36 per cent — of these cases. Article content Second-degree murder carries a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison, while manslaughter carries no minimum sentence unless a firearm is involved.

The Left, in Canada and elsewhere, is so hellbent on enacting "racial justice" into its policies and laws that it does not think of the long-term consequences of its actions. They only look towards the next election, the next poll, or the next favorable op-ed. Killers of indigenous women are virtually always indigenous men. — A Strange Loop 🧭✴️ (@Recursion_Agent) January 24, 2026 This means that those killers will get lighter sentences, because Canadian officials decided it was "racist" to put those men behind bars where they belong. To the sane world, not punishing murderers is the greater offense than racism. Fascinating. I wonder what the ethnicity of those guys were since it was “someone they knew.” Could it have something to do with minorities legally getting shorter sentences to fight “anti-racism”? — Matt Michael Michaels (@Chat_Man217) January 27, 2026 Leftists rarely have to confront the problems their policies create. When they do, they're at a loss to understand how their "anti-racism" ideology is to blame. They specifically reduced the penalty structure for indigenous men because of perceived racism. They are now complaining that sentences are shorter for indigenous women victims when they are killed by indigenous men, a phenomenon that they attribute to racism.



Beyond parody https://t.co/EgD1lz0elW — Virginia Yankee (@VirginiaYankee1) January 28, 2026 What did they think would happen? This next post is long, but gets to the heart of the issue: Let me try to explain how retarded Canada is:



Canada has race-based sentencing policies. Native criminals get shorter sentences because judges are REQUIRED to take "colonialism" into consideration in sentencing.



Native men also kill native women at extremely high rates. And… https://t.co/bdLSAYzvm9 — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) January 27, 2026

The entire post reads:

Canada has race-based sentencing policies. Native criminals get shorter sentences because judges are REQUIRED to take "colonialism" into consideration in sentencing. Native men also kill native women at extremely high rates. And this has created an ideological paradox for Canadian libs, who are permanently confused as to why the killers of native women get disproportionately lenient sentences. Their explanation? Racism. The courts simply don't care about punishing the killers of native women. The actual reason? The "anti-racist" policies they pushed for which guarantee native men shorter sentences for killing native women. But we have to endure academics, journalists, and activists pretending not to know the actual reason why, and taking millions in taxpayer funds to "research" this great mystery every year.

We see this scenario play out time and again across the globe. The Left enacts "anti-racist" policies (that are actually incredibly racist), only to have another racial group be harmed by those policies. Instead of ending the "anti-racist" nonsense, the Left doubles down on racism. It is the literal definition of insanity (doing something over and over and expecting a different outcome), and indigenous Canadian women are paying the price.

What's the solution to this? Will indigenous criminals now get harsher sentences if their victims are also indigenous? That's a political calculus that devalues life based on race, and perfectly encapsulates the "anti-racist" movement for what it is: racism of which the Left approves.

This also shows the cruel irony of race-based "justice" in action. Instead of a colorblind system where criminals are punished in accordance with the severity of their crimes and not their demographics, Canadian authorities have done untold harm to indigenous women and their families. Unfortunately, we're seeing the rotten fruits of such policies here in America, too, and we must do what we can to put an end to "anti-racist" "justice" policies.

