Yet Another Democrat Has Earned Radical Leftist Hasan Piker's Endorsement

Unofficial Democrat spokesman Hasan Piker has deep ties to the Party. He's pals with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, attended a campaign rally with Michigan's Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, and endorsed Janet Mills in the Maine Democratic Senate primary. Piker also endorsed another Democrat for Senate, this time Jon Ossoff in Georgia.

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According to Jewish Insider, Piker said Ossoff is his "dark-horse pick" for 2026. And, so far, Ossoff's team has not responded to the endorsement.

“Hasan Piker, in a recent interview, called Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), ‘my dark-horse pick, depending on how he presents himself if he has ambitions for higher office.’



But does Ossoff, a Jewish senator who is facing a tough reelection in a state President Donald Trump carried… — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) April 1, 2026

Here's more:

Hasan Piker, the far-left, antisemitic streamer, was recently asked by Politico who his favorite presidential candidates are for the Democratic nomination in 2028. He offered a few unsurprising names: progressive Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ro Khanna (D-CA), United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain… and Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), the mild-mannered purple-state senator up for reelection this year. Piker, in the interview, called Ossoff, “my dark-horse pick, depending on how he presents himself if he has ambitions for higher office.” But does Ossoff, a Jewish senator who is facing a tough reelection in a state President Donald Trump carried twice, return Piker’s affections? His team has been unresponsive about his views on Piker, even as some leading Democrats have spoken out against the influencer and kept their distance.

As we told you earlier, Abdul El-Sayed refused to condemn Piker, who has said America deserved 9/11, loves Hezbollah, and applauded Hamas' rapes of Israeli women on October 7. Piker also wants to kill capitalists, and told a Vietnamese refugee to "suck his d**k" for daring to expose the horrors of communism.

Piker makes his affection for terrorists known, and Hezbollah was tied to last month's terror attack on a synagogue in Michigan.

Hasan Piker, who endorses Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff, also endorses terrorists:



PIKER: "Hezbollah...I think as a resistance group, they're pretty successful...I don't have an issue with them...they are a terrorist organization..."@ossoff, why haven't you condemned this? pic.twitter.com/6hEhC20FPf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 3, 2026

The only Democrat to condemn Piker thus far is John Fetterman.

Hasan Piker — who said "America deserved 9/11" — backs Georgia Democrat Senator Jon Ossoff.



Why is it so hard for you to condemn an endorsement from someone who said Americans deserved to die by terrorists, @SenOssoff? https://t.co/L0d8dxy6s3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 1, 2026

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It's hard to condemn Piker because the Democrats agree with him. They believe his endorsement and influence are more beneficial to them than condemning him, which says volumes about the values and priorities of the Democrats.

But Ossoff is running for reelection in a state where President Trump won with just over 50 percent of the vote. He's vulnerable, and this endorsement likely won't help him.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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