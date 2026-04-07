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Tipsheet

President Trump Said the Iranian Regime Ends Tonight

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 07, 2026 9:00 AM
President Trump Said the Iranian Regime Ends Tonight
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Trump gave the Iranian regime until 8 pm tonight to agree to a ceasefire deal. He made it very clear that Iran is either going to disarm and open the Strait of Hormuz, or he will bomb the regime into submission.

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Of course, the Left is melting down over this, calling the legitimate targeting of infrastructure "war crimes," while they spent the past three years turning a blind eye to the actual war crimes committed by Hamas and the past 47 ignoring the terrorism Iran has carried out around the globe.

President Trump also posted on Truth Social this morning that devastation awaits Iran if they don't bend the knee.

The President wrote on Truth Social:

A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the world. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!

Of course, no one believes that President Trump is going to destroy all of Iran. He's going to destroy the Iranian regime that has been running the country for 47 years.

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN NATIONAL SECURITY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRUTH SOCIAL

This didn't stop more speculation and meltdowns from the Left, who believe that tonight's deadline is a sign President Trump will nuke Iran. That's a carefully crafted lie meant to generate support for the Left's "war crimes" narrative as they seek to undermine the war effort and prop up Iran.

As Trey Yingst said, there is still an off-ramp for Iran. "He was very serious if the Iranians are unwilling to make a deal, there will extremely heavy consequences," Yingst noted.

"Certainly, questions to ask the President today about the context of this post on Truth Social and possible plans for the United States and what the list of targets may look like," Yingst said. "This is the final moment here, an off-ramp for the Iranians. The President, it appears, is putting the most amount of pressure possible."

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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