The Bulls Made a Mistake Cutting Jaden Ivey and Now They're Facing the Consequences

At the end of March, the Chicago Bulls released player Jaden Ivey, citing "conduct detrimental to the team." What was that conduct? Did Ivey commit a crime? Was he accused of domestic violence?

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Nope.

Ivey professed his Christian faith and his opposition to the NBA's promotion of the LGBTQ agenda. That, apparently, was too much for the Bulls. The backlash to the decision to release Ivey was swift, and the Bulls deserved all of it.

Now, general manager Marc Eversley and executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas have been fired by the organization.

The Chicago Bulls have fired executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley, the team announced Monday https://t.co/wECXQ3ljp4 — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) April 6, 2026

Here's more:

The Chicago Bulls have fired executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley, the team announced Monday Karnisovas and Eversley were hired to run the Bulls front office at the start of the 2020-21 season and went 224-254 across six seasons. Chicago achieved only one wining season under Karnisovas' leadership, in 2021-22, which is also the only year the team made the playoffs -- a five-game first round exit to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2022. Chicago is currently 29-49 and No. 12th in the Eastern Conference, missing the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.

Owner Michael Reinsdorf said in a statement, "These decisions are never easy, especially when they involve people we respect both personally and professionally. We are grateful for their dedication and the work they've put in over the past six years. At the same time, we have not had the success our fans deserve, and it's my responsibility to go in a new direction."

BREAKING: The Chicago Bulls have dismissed executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/R3Ev3RVSyL — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 6, 2026

Despite the insistence this had everything to do with Chicago's lackluster record, many wonder if the fallout from the Ivey decision also played a role.

THANK YOU JADEN IVEY



Ordering my Bulls Ivey jersey now



Build the statue, a Chicago legend for bringing down this front office #SeeRed — BH (@BKB639) April 6, 2026

Jaden Ivey's jersey reportedly sold out after he was released.

That Jaden Ivey move did it lmaooooooooo https://t.co/qFPeP15Fjg — sam 🫥 (@lbf_mas) April 6, 2026

The timing raises questions about this move.

Bigtime development here.



Chicao Bulls GM is OUT after the Jaden Ivey controversy. 🔻 https://t.co/ScejeZxVhT — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 6, 2026

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This is all self-inflicted, too.

As it should have been. This was handled in a piss-poor way from the start. Conduct "detrimental" to the team? Watching as this young man was smeared as mentally ill? Jaden Ivey stood up for what he believed in and was cut for it. The Bulls deserve every bit of this PR nightmare. — MAGAMemeNY (@MAGAMemeNY) April 6, 2026

It was entirely tone-deaf. The majority of Americans are more likely to agree with Ivey than not, and to call the professing of Christian beliefs "detrimental" is a slap in the face.

Bulls really did not handle that well. Waiving a guy for professing Christian beliefs is incredibly embarrassing for their franchise. — Dane Michael (@Danger_Dane) April 6, 2026

Incredibly embarrassing, it seems, and it may have cost some of the front office staff their jobs.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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