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Tipsheet

Did Wisconsin's Liberal Supreme Court Candidate Just Violate Electioneering Laws?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 07, 2026 1:45 PM
Did Wisconsin's Liberal Supreme Court Candidate Just Violate Electioneering Laws?
AP Photo/Adam Bettcher

Today is election day in Wisconsin, and one of the seats up for grabs is on the state Supreme Court. Leftist Judge Chris Taylor is facing off against conservative Maria Lazar. The Heartland Post, a Wisconsin media outlet, is reporting that Chris Taylor violated the state's electioneering laws today by filming within 100 feet of the entrance to a polling place in Madison.

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Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Chris Taylor was caught Tuesday recording a campaign video within 100 feet of a polling place in Madison during voting hours, violating state electioneering laws on Election Day, The Heartland Post can report exclusively.

A photo provided to The Heartland Post shows Taylor filming a get-out-the vote video just outside the entrance to a building containing a polling site on Madison’s east side. Wisconsin law strictly prohibits electioneering, which is defined as any action intended to influence voting, on public property within 100 feet of a polling place entrance while polls are open. Violators face misdemeanor charges punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Wis. Stat. 12.03(2)(b)(1) expressly provides that “no person may engage in electioneering during polling hours on any public property on Election Day within 100 feet of an entrance to a building containing a polling place.”

Electioneering is defined in Wis. Stat. 12.03(4) as “any activity which is intended to influence voting at an election.”

Taylor, a Court of Appeals judge and former Democratic state Assembly member running against conservative Judge Maria Lazar, was clearly engaged in campaign activity designed to rally supporters and affect turnout on a critical Election Day.

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While we won't hold our breath that election officials in Madison will hold Taylor accountable, Wisconsin voters deserve to know if one of their state Supreme Court justices believes she is above the law.

As The Heartland Post points out, this is punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

And Wisconsin law is crystal clear on this.

Ignorance of the law is, of course, no excuse.

Obviously. She's also a Leftist, so that's (D)ifferent.

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She knows the law. She also knows she'll face no consequences for it.

Taylor plans to legislate from the bench, of course. She will rule favorably on laws and issues she likes, and against those that she doesn't, regardless of whether they're constitutional or beneficial to the people of Wisconsin.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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