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Trump Administration to Investigate Spain's 'Human Rights Failures' After Euthanasia of Gang Rape Victim

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 05, 2026 10:00 AM
Trump Administration to Investigate Spain's 'Human Rights Failures' After Euthanasia of Gang Rape Victim
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Spanish woman Noelia Castillo Ramos didn't get justice in life. The 25-year-old woman was removed from her childhood home by the state amid "family difficulties" and placed in a state institution. There, the Spanish government also housed Islamist migrants who repeatedly gang raped Noelia and refused to punish them for their crimes. Traumatized and desperate, Noelia tried to commit suicide. The attempt left her paralyzed, but the Spanish government eventually ended her life via euthanasia.

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There were considerable ethical, moral, and legal concerns around Noelia's death, and her father fought for years to keep her alive. There are even troubling reports that Noelia herself asked for more time to reconsider her position, but that the government — having already promised her organs to others — denied that pause and euthanized her anyway.

Now the Trump administration is looking into Spain's 'human rights failures' in this case.

Here's more:

The Trump administration is demanding answers from Spain a week after 25-year-old sexual assault victim Noelia Castillo was permitted to die by euthanasia. 

A leaked diplomatic cable, obtained by The Post, shows the State Department instructed the US Embassy in Madrid Tuesday to open an investigation into the Spanish law enforcement’s handling of repeated sex attacks, including gang rapes, against Castillo leading up to her tragic death.

Top US Embassy officials were also told to convey to the Spanish government the Trump administration’s “serious concerns” with the “many systemic human rights failures” that led Castillo to seek out assisted suicide and allowed the terminal act to be performed even after she reportedly “expressed hesitancy” in her final hours. 

“We are deeply concerned by allegations that Ms. Castillo was repeatedly sexually assaulted while under state care and that no perpetrators have been brought to justice,” the cable reads. 

“We are also aware of reports that Ms. Castillo expressed hesitancy to undergo euthanasia in her final hours, but that these indications were ignored,” it continues. “This case raises serious concerns about the application of Spain’s euthanasia law, particularly in cases involving psychiatric conditions and non-terminal suffering.”

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Related:

SPAIN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

It is shameful and scary.

The entire post reads:

As a Brit, while I completely understand that notion, I often point out that American politics are world politics. It is, after all, the most powerful nation on Earth, and by God, they sure have a whole lot of issues that we Europeans sometimes even struggle to comprehend.

But as many parts of Europe continue to descend into a dystopian socialist nightmare, we should be grateful that in situations like this, the US, yes despite its own problems, decides to intervene and investigate what is going on.

For my fellow Brits, if you think life under Starmer and his government has been bad, well, it would be a thousand times worse if Kamala, and not Trump, had won the election. At least to some degree, the Trump administration has ensured that Starmer’s brand of socialism does not get completely unchecked.

As for Spain, I hope this investigation infuriates the likes of Pedro Sánchez like never before. Better yet, one can hope that maybe, just maybe, it will lead to real consequences for the socialist establishment.

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Well said.

As it is, the Left is trying to hide this story. Pending Community Notes are attempting to draw parallels between America's death penalty system, as well as saying this case was carried out in accordance with Spanish law. The former is irrelevant; the latter, if true, means that any investigation should be welcome as it would reaffirm the Spanish government did nothing wrong.

But they know the Spanish government did something wrong. It stole Noelia from her home. It housed her with Islamist migrants who repeatedly raped her. It refused to prosecute those Islamist migrants. It used Noelia as an organ donor and killed her.

These are human rights abuses. Full stop. And anyone who says otherwise is lying because they wish to do the same.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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