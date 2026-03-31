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This Man Attacked Hospital Staff With HIV-Positive Blood. Guess How Long He Was Sentenced to Prison.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 31, 2026 8:30 AM
This Man Attacked Hospital Staff With HIV-Positive Blood. Guess How Long He Was Sentenced to Prison.
AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

What is going on in North Carolina? Earlier, we told you about the career criminal who stabbed a pregnant woman in the parking lot of a Charlotte grocery store. That suspect has an "extensive" criminal history, according to the media, including 23 prior arrests. Now we have this deeply disturbing story out of Raleigh, which happened last fall, but we're only just learning about.

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Kameron Gilchrist was being treated at a UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh last March for a diabetic episode when he removed his IV and sprayed staff with his HIV=positive blood. He was arrested for assaulting healthcare workers.

Here's more from KATU2:

A hospital patient allegedly removed an IV from his arm and used his "HIV positive blood" as a weapon by spraying it into the eyes of medical personnel.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by Law&Crime, 25-year-old Kameron Gilchrist was being treated for diabetes at UNC Rex Hospital on March 21, 2025.

Gilchrist began spraying "his HIV positive blood at the victims' eyes" by "removing his IV from his arm," per the warrant. It was not made clear if the victims, both hospital employees, contracted HIV.

Gilchrist was not arrested until September because he was still receiving medical and psychiatric treatment at the time of the incident and could not immediately be arrested, per local outlet WRAL.

In North Carolina, assaulting healthcare personnel is a Class I felony, while assaults involving serious injury or weapons can be higher-level felonies (Class F or D). Under a Class I felony, the lowest-level felony, the maximum prison sentence is 24 months.

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Related:

CRIME HEALTHCARE LAW AND ORDER MENTAL HEALTH NORTH CAROLINA

Gilchrist was sentenced to 91 days and given credit for 91 days he'd already spent behind bars.

That laughable sentence was part of a plea deal. Without it, Gilchrist faced up to seven years in prison because he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Excellent question.

With credit for time served, so he spent no time behind bars after pleading guilty.

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In December, a spokesperson for UNC Rex told the media, "Unfortunately, violent situations and threats of violence against health workers have become more common across the country."

And here's the thing: healthcare workers cannot deny violent criminals like Gilchrist care. They cannot bar him from facilities or refuse to treat him. And the state of North Carolina just said their safety and health take a back seat to woke justice system policies that let guys like Gilchrist walk free, even after he tried to infect hospital staff with HIV.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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