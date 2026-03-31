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It Happened Again — Pregnant North Carolina Woman Stabbed by Criminal With 'Extensive' History

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 31, 2026 8:00 AM
It Happened Again — Pregnant North Carolina Woman Stabbed by Criminal With 'Extensive' History
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

It happened again. In North Carolina, a 38-year-old pregnant woman was removing her toddler from her car in the parking lot of a Harris Teeter store in Charlotte when she was confronted by a woman she didn't know. That woman was armed with a steak knife, and she attacked the pregnant woman, stabbing her in the sternum.

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The victim said she had never seen the woman before and had no idea why she was attacked, but she and her unborn child are okay.

That attacker was identified as Marvina Hardy, who was arrested in Florida with the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Florida Highway Patrol, and Florida law enforcement.

Here's more from WBTV:

On Monday, March 30, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the attacker was identified as Marvina Hardy. Hardy was found and arrested in Florida with help from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Florida law enforcement and the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials did not say where or how Hardy was found.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the stabbing or why Hardy attacked the woman.

Hardy was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, and battery of an unborn child.

It turns out Hardy has a lengthy criminal record with dozens of prior arrests and charges.

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CRIME FLORIDA GUN VIOLENCE LAW AND ORDER NORTH CAROLINA

Hardy, who also goes by Marvina Hardy-Butler, is in custody in Flagler County, Florida, awaiting extradition to North Carolina.

WSCO-TV confirmed that Hardy has an "extensive criminal history" but details of her prior arrests and charges are not widely known at this time.

Questions remain about why police needed help identifying a woman who was known to them, and why they waited nearly a week to release video footage of the suspect.

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The victim also spoke anonymously with local media about the stabbing.

"I was facing my toddler getting him out of this seat, and thankfully turned around and she was coming at me with a steak knife," the woman said. 

"I pushed and kicked and screamed and thankfully I think that scared her off," the woman continued.

"Thankfully, I turned around because if I had been facing my car, it could have been much, worse."

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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