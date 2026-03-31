It Happened Again — Pregnant North Carolina Woman Stabbed by Criminal With 'Extensive' History

It happened again. In North Carolina, a 38-year-old pregnant woman was removing her toddler from her car in the parking lot of a Harris Teeter store in Charlotte when she was confronted by a woman she didn't know. That woman was armed with a steak knife, and she attacked the pregnant woman, stabbing her in the sternum.

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The victim said she had never seen the woman before and had no idea why she was attacked, but she and her unborn child are okay.

That attacker was identified as Marvina Hardy, who was arrested in Florida with the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Florida Highway Patrol, and Florida law enforcement.

Here's more from WBTV:

On Monday, March 30, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the attacker was identified as Marvina Hardy. Hardy was found and arrested in Florida with help from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Florida law enforcement and the Florida Highway Patrol. Officials did not say where or how Hardy was found. It was not immediately clear what led up to the stabbing or why Hardy attacked the woman. Hardy was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, and battery of an unborn child.

It turns out Hardy has a lengthy criminal record with dozens of prior arrests and charges.

JUST IN: Woman who stabbed a pregnant woman in a parking lot in North Carolina is a career criminal with TWENTY THREE prior arrests and SEVENTY charges



HOLD THE JUDGES ACCOUNTABLE

pic.twitter.com/vSK31AzbyQ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 31, 2026

Hardy, who also goes by Marvina Hardy-Butler, is in custody in Flagler County, Florida, awaiting extradition to North Carolina.

BREAKING: Marvina Hardy-Butler is in custody in Flagler County, Florida and is awaiting extradition to Charlotte. She's charged with stabbing a pregnant woman in the Cotswold Harris Teeter parking lot in a random act of violence. She has an extensive criminal history. Her address… pic.twitter.com/V7hjAW8mUi — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) March 30, 2026

WSCO-TV confirmed that Hardy has an "extensive criminal history" but details of her prior arrests and charges are not widely known at this time.

Meet the person who STABBED the pregnant lady in the Cotswold HT parking lot at 11 am. https://t.co/5iGg35reF8 pic.twitter.com/Mi6uBtW3on — Uptown resident (@L1569Uptown) March 30, 2026

Questions remain about why police needed help identifying a woman who was known to them, and why they waited nearly a week to release video footage of the suspect.

Hey Joe,



Could you ask CMPD why they needed the public's help in identifying a woman they have arrested 20+ times?



Could you also ask CMPD why they didn't release video footage of the woman for nearly a week after the incident?



None of this is adding up to... — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 31, 2026

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The victim also spoke anonymously with local media about the stabbing.

🚨HOLY CRAP!!!



It has been revealed that the woman who randomly st*bbed a PREGNANT woman in the parking lot of a grocery store in Charlotte NC...



...IS A REPEAT OFFENDER WHO HAS PREVIOUSLY BEEN ARRESTED A MIND-BLOWING 23 TIMES WITH OVER 70+ CHARGES!!!!!



WHAT?!!!!! pic.twitter.com/M9XCVt4Kgj — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 30, 2026

"I was facing my toddler getting him out of this seat, and thankfully turned around and she was coming at me with a steak knife," the woman said.

"I pushed and kicked and screamed and thankfully I think that scared her off," the woman continued.

"Thankfully, I turned around because if I had been facing my car, it could have been much, worse."

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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