You'll Never Guess What California Is About to Waste Billions on Now

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different outcome, and if you looked up the word in the dictionary, you'd get a picture of the state of California.

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After almost two decades and billions of dollars, the state finally laid down the first railhead for the project. It's going to cost $135 million when all is said and done, according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

Now, Los Angeles is launching a $24 billion "high-speed" traffic tunnel. They promise it will cut the 405 Freeway commute to under 20 minutes.

LA's $24B high-speed tunnel project could slash 405 Freeway commute to just 18 minutes https://t.co/0woXvPQ0rw pic.twitter.com/J6W93UEsK4 — California Post (@californiapost) March 31, 2026

Here's more:

After many months of discussions, the LA Metro Board has finally approved an underground heavy rail subway to travel the ultra congested Sepulveda corridor where traffic nightmares have long haunted commuters. It’ll take just 18 minutes to travel the corridor on the train, that’s one hour and 12 minutes less than the typical 90 minutes drivers suffer through the famed pass. The project will also cost an estimated $24 billion. The automated subway will snake underneath Van Nuys Boulevard through the pass and all the way to Santa Monica according to Metro’s official website. It will include stops at Ventura, Wilshire, and Santa Monica Boulevards. Many options were considered, including a monorail high above the freeway. Elon Musk has been a critic of LA spending billions on building tunnels, offering up his Boring Company as a much cheaper way of digging underground.

No one believes that this will finish on time or under budget. They said the project will be done in 2038.

😂😂😂 I would bet on being beamed up from one place to another before this ever happens if Newsom is in charge of it. pic.twitter.com/jEC1JpboMe — LilRascal (@rascal113646) March 31, 2026

This is a safe bet. This writer has three children, and the high-speed rail project has been going on for their entire lives.

Is this supposed to be a joke? — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 31, 2026

California is a giant, unfunny joke.

Flying pigs carrying people on their backs through the pass is more likely by 2038 — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) March 31, 2026

Yes, it is.

Could have put monorails down the center of these freeways 60 years ago. No digging, light footprint, fraction of the cost, privately financed & operated for quality, safety & cost efficiency. There was a whole plan that L.A. bureaucrats rejected. pic.twitter.com/32XzmYhvj6 — Americanophile🇺🇸 (@Americanophile) March 31, 2026

They probably couldn't have grifted off of this.

Literally will never happen, will never be built, will never be finished, not real. This is fantasy fiction for liberal white women and beta males. https://t.co/dD9QKIVAwg — Josh Kaye (@joshkaye) March 31, 2026

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That's exactly what it is. Another insane project that will steal taxpayer dollars and never deliver.

It could if it wasn’t being built in California. Instead it will cost 10x more and still be five years away from completion. https://t.co/icWYwfehdU — The Ghost of Thaddeus Stevens (@GhostofThaddeus) March 31, 2026

We're surprised that Gavin Newsom would want another failed project hung around the neck of his campaign, but then again, Newsom himself said he's not the brightest crayon in the box.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom.

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