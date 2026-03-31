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Tipsheet

You'll Never Guess What California Is About to Waste Billions on Now

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 31, 2026 6:00 PM
You'll Never Guess What California Is About to Waste Billions on Now
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different outcome, and if you looked up the word in the dictionary, you'd get a picture of the state of California.

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After almost two decades and billions of dollars, the state finally laid down the first railhead for the project. It's going to cost $135 million when all is said and done, according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

Now, Los Angeles is launching a $24 billion "high-speed" traffic tunnel. They promise it will cut the 405 Freeway commute to under 20 minutes.

Here's more:

After many months of discussions, the LA Metro Board has finally approved an underground heavy rail subway to travel the ultra congested Sepulveda corridor where traffic nightmares have long haunted commuters. 

It’ll take just 18 minutes to travel the corridor on the train, that’s one hour and 12 minutes less than the typical 90 minutes drivers suffer through the famed pass.

The project will also cost an estimated $24 billion.

The automated subway will snake underneath Van Nuys Boulevard through the pass and all the way to Santa Monica according to Metro’s official website. It will include stops at Ventura, Wilshire, and Santa Monica Boulevards.

Many options were considered, including a monorail high above the freeway.

Elon Musk has been a critic of LA spending billions on building tunnels, offering up his Boring Company as a much cheaper way of digging underground.

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Related:

CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM LOS ANGELES SEAN DUFFY

No one believes that this will finish on time or under budget. They said the project will be done in 2038.

This is a safe bet. This writer has three children, and the high-speed rail project has been going on for their entire lives.

California is a giant, unfunny joke.

Yes, it is.

They probably couldn't have grifted off of this.

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That's exactly what it is. Another insane project that will steal taxpayer dollars and never deliver.

We're surprised that Gavin Newsom would want another failed project hung around the neck of his campaign, but then again, Newsom himself said he's not the brightest crayon in the box.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom. 

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