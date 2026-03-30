This Green Proposal Would Put an End to the City That Never Sleeps

"I want to wake up in the city that never sleeps," sang Frank Sinatra in "Theme from New York, New York." That song was released 46 years ago, and now New York City's commie mayor is poised to put an end to that moniker as the city's lawmakers are looking to make the city go dark from 11 pm to 5 am.

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INSANITY: New York City lawmakers are trying to pass a bill that would make the city go completely dark after 11 p.m.



Fox & Friends: “Some critics are [calling the bill] a criminal’s dream. It would force the businesses, residents, and iconic landmarks to go completely dark… pic.twitter.com/2LGVzKYD7Z — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) March 28, 2026

Fox News reports that some critics are calling this legislation a "criminal's dream."

Here's more from The New York Post:

A state lawmaker has a dim-witted plan that would force the Empire State Building and nearly all of New York City to go dark after 11 p.m. — but detractors say the plan would let criminals run wild under the cloak of night. The “Dark Skies Protection Act,” sponsored by Manhattan Assemblywoman Deborah Glick, would require Big Apple businesses and residents to hit the off switch between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. to save energy, help migratory birds and avoid “light pollution,” according to the proposed bill. The goal is to “preserve and enhance the state’s dark sky while promoting safety for people, birds and other wildlife, conserving energy and reducing our carbon footprint, and preserving the aesthetic qualities of the night sky,” the legislation declares.

The bill wouldn't go into effect until 2028, which kind of belies the argument that it's necessary and urgent to preserve migratory birds. It also doesn't have a sponsor in the state Senate, which means it's unlikely to pass.

Amazing. I didn’t expect them to become N. Korea for at least another year — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) March 28, 2026

Mamdani is ahead of schedule, it seems.

That's North Korea at night, by the way.

“Vote Democrat and we’ll make the crime-ridden cesspool we run pitch black to make it even easier for criminals to prey on law-abiding citizens!” — JimDelRey (@JimDelRey) March 28, 2026

Remember, the mayor said violence is simply a construct and not real, anyway.

Day 87 of the Mamdani regime: How to curfew New Yorkers without calling it a curfew. Lights out at 11 pm. https://t.co/YTmW9PBEYQ — Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) March 28, 2026

It's becoming a prison.

People are going to get murdered in the streets if this gets passed. https://t.co/x7KUrcYnYX — Isaiah L. Carter 🇺🇸 (@IsaiahLCarter) March 28, 2026

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The Democrats see this as a feature, not a bug.

Old joke, slightly updated:



"What did New Yorkers use before candles?"



"Electricity." https://t.co/Z9G958uPaG — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) March 28, 2026

That's the truth.

Why does the left hate businesses, law enforcement, and law abiding residents so much? https://t.co/sJBUY9Q6Di — Victoria Flynn (@AswVickyFlynn) March 28, 2026

The destruction is the point. They hate American ingenuity, wealth, and especially our freedom. By imposing a curfew on the city and enabling criminals, they irreparably damage all those things.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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