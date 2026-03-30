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Tipsheet

This Green Proposal Would Put an End to the City That Never Sleeps

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 30, 2026 8:30 AM
This Green Proposal Would Put an End to the City That Never Sleeps
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

"I want to wake up in the city that never sleeps," sang Frank Sinatra in "Theme from New York, New York." That song was released 46 years ago, and now New York City's commie mayor is poised to put an end to that moniker as the city's lawmakers are looking to make the city go dark from 11 pm to 5 am.

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Fox News reports that some critics are calling this legislation a "criminal's dream."

Here's more from The New York Post:

A state lawmaker has a dim-witted plan that would force the Empire State Building and nearly all of New York City to go dark after 11 p.m. — but detractors say the plan would let criminals run wild under the cloak of night.

The “Dark Skies Protection Act,” sponsored by Manhattan Assemblywoman Deborah Glick, would require Big Apple businesses and residents to hit the off switch between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. to save energy, help migratory birds and avoid “light pollution,” according to the proposed bill.

The goal is to “preserve and enhance the state’s dark sky while promoting safety for people, birds and other wildlife, conserving energy and reducing our carbon footprint, and preserving the aesthetic qualities of the night sky,” the legislation declares.

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COMMUNISM CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC ADAMS NEW YORK

The bill wouldn't go into effect until 2028, which kind of belies the argument that it's necessary and urgent to preserve migratory birds. It also doesn't have a sponsor in the state Senate, which means it's unlikely to pass.

Mamdani is ahead of schedule, it seems.

That's North Korea at night, by the way.

Remember, the mayor said violence is simply a construct and not real, anyway.

It's becoming a prison.

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The Democrats see this as a feature, not a bug.

That's the truth.

The destruction is the point. They hate American ingenuity, wealth, and especially our freedom. By imposing a curfew on the city and enabling criminals, they irreparably damage all those things. 

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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