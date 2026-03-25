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Tipsheet

Scott Jennings Trounced This Former Congresswoman in a Debate Over Operation Epic Fury

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 25, 2026 8:30 AM
Scott Jennings Trounced This Former Congresswoman in a Debate Over Operation Epic Fury
Business Wire

Former Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings went on CNN last night to rant and rave about Operation Epic Fury. Unfortunately for her, Scott Jennings was her fellow panelist, and he managed to shut her down with a direct question.

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"And so the American people, nor the troops on the ground, have a clue what the President's mission is, what the way out is. 13 people, U.S. soldiers have already died. We need a clear mission," Demings said.

Both President Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth have been clear about the mission: Iran cannot be allowed to continue its nuclear programs or its missile programs. Either Iran voluntarily gives them up or we will destroy them, and Iran's leadership and military.

"Respectfully, may I ask you a question?" Jennings asks. "Do you believe that Iran has been the world's largest state sponsor of terror for the last nearly five decades?"

"The President is the one, Scott, who said nine months ago that he obliterated any capability that they had," Demings said.

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Related:

CNN IRAN SCOTT JENNINGS TERRORISM OPERATION EPIC FURY

"I'm asking you a question," Jennings said. "So you either do or you don't. You either do or you don't."

"So what is the mission now?" Demings said.

"We're having a debate, so I'm asking you a question," Jennings replied. "Do you believe Iran is a state supporter of terror?"

"I think the President owes the American people an explanation for why it's okay to send our sons and daughters into a war where 13 people have died," Demings said.

"Because you’re not prepared for this debate. Let me tell you what the objectives are," Demings said. "Number one, they are the world's largest state supporter and exporter of terrorism. Number two, they have a ballistic missile program, which we found out this past weekend, can reach most of Europe. Number three, they lie about their nuclear ... " 

"Is Europe at the table?" Demings interrupted. "Is Europe at the table?" Then she pivoted to asking, "Why weren't our allies included?"

"I see now why you don't know the objectives," Jennings replied, talking over a still-ranting Demings. "You don't stop talking long enough to listen. Number three, they have a Navy that harasses ships and number four, they enrich uranium to 60 percent. Nobody else does that."

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Marco Rubio beat her by more than 16 percentage points.

It's a simple yes or no question: Is Iran a state sponsor of terrorism?

The answer, of course, is yes. It's the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism. Anyone who ignores this reality should not be taken seriously.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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