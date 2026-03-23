Lee Zeldin Throws Biden Administration Under the Bus for Sending Millions to Failed Canadian EV Company

EPA head Lee Zeldin is calling out the Biden administration for spending $160 million in taxpayer dollars, sending that money to a Canadian electric vehicle company that was contracted to deliver electric school buses to 55 school districts. Instead, the company pocketed the cash and filed for bankruptcy. Not a single bus has been delivered.

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A Canadian electric bus manufacturer that @EPA had awarded $160M in tax dollars is now filing for bankruptcy.



$95,000,000 in buses across 55 school districts remain undelivered!



My lawful duty to the American taxpayer is to END every last penny of waste and abuse at the EPA. https://t.co/ZeXj0EATG9 — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) February 7, 2025

Zeldin also spoke to Fox News about the issue:

WOW 🚨 Head of the EPA Lee Zeldin says the Biden Admin sent $160 million dollars to a Canadian electric vehicles company. They pocketed the money, didn’t send the school busses promised and then declared bankruptcy



Textbook money laundering. People need to go to prison



“There… pic.twitter.com/U2lZlsoUW4 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 23, 2026

"There was $160 million that went to a Canadian electric vehicle bus manufacturer," Zeldin said. "The Biden administration sent all of the money. Now you might say, 'Hey, produce the school bus, and then we'll pay you' or 'If you need some partial payments along the way, we'll give some money.' That makes sense. They gave all the money up front. Well guess what? They jsut declared bankruptcy. They still haven't provided $95 million worth of school buses to 55 school districts. It's the American taxpayer that gets screwed."

This wasn't the first time the Biden administration spent money on an electric vehicle company that went belly-up. In 2023, electric vehicle maker Proterra filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy despite a $10 billion from Biden's green infrastructure plan that was passed in 2021.

I hate the fraud but this was a preferred outcome.

The worst case scenario is having lithium buses delivered and having our children incinerated . — Drew (@drewgrey) March 23, 2026

Last year, parents in New York warned that the electric buses couldn't tolerate the cold, and were leaving kids without a ride to school or trapped on freezing buses.

Although, three of those buses did catch fire.

Best part is insiders sold all their stock before company went bankrupt



PS One small problem with school buses…….🚌



They caught on 🔥 https://t.co/gVpxXUuNw8 pic.twitter.com/ShIeWotOIn — Arthur Vandelay (@ArturoVandelayI) March 23, 2026

Those battery fires are very hot, deadly, and difficult to extinguish, by the way.

For every dollar they tell us about there is a hundred they don’t, and for every dollar they find there is a thousand that gets away. If we don’t do anything we are done — Hausmeister (@Witebred) March 23, 2026

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We still believe that most of our budget problems could be solved if we addressed this fraud.

The USA Environmental Protection Agency is on National television talking about possible fraud in Canada



In Canada, government gave Lion Electric up to $700 million in subsidies, but Pierre is on Rogan



Our children’s future is being embezzled away https://t.co/LxF9Cjtcqv — The Reclamare (@TheReclamare) March 23, 2026

Yes, it is. In Canada and the U.S., Leftists are taking our money for wasteful schemes.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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