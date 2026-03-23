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Lee Zeldin Throws Biden Administration Under the Bus for Sending Millions to Failed Canadian EV Company

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 23, 2026 2:00 PM
Lee Zeldin Throws Biden Administration Under the Bus for Sending Millions to Failed Canadian EV Company
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

EPA head Lee Zeldin is calling out the Biden administration for spending $160 million in taxpayer dollars, sending that money to a Canadian electric vehicle company that was contracted to deliver electric school buses to 55 school districts. Instead, the company pocketed the cash and filed for bankruptcy. Not a single bus has been delivered.

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Zeldin also spoke to Fox News about the issue:

"There was $160 million that went to a Canadian electric vehicle bus manufacturer," Zeldin said. "The Biden administration sent all of the money. Now you might say, 'Hey, produce the school bus, and then we'll pay you' or 'If you need some partial payments along the way, we'll give some money.' That makes sense. They gave all the money up front. Well guess what? They jsut declared bankruptcy. They still haven't provided $95 million worth of school buses to 55 school districts. It's the American taxpayer that gets screwed."

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Related:

CANADA EPA JOE BIDEN LEE ZELDIN

This wasn't the first time the Biden administration spent money on an electric vehicle company that went belly-up. In 2023, electric vehicle maker Proterra filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy despite a $10 billion from Biden's green infrastructure plan that was passed in 2021.

Last year, parents in New York warned that the electric buses couldn't tolerate the cold, and were leaving kids without a ride to school or trapped on freezing buses. 

Although, three of those buses did catch fire.

Those battery fires are very hot, deadly, and difficult to extinguish, by the way.

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We still believe that most of our budget problems could be solved if we addressed this fraud.

Yes, it is. In Canada and the U.S., Leftists are taking our money for wasteful schemes.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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