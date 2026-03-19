Even CNN Admits This About the Democrats' Opposition to the SAVE America Act

This is quite the admission from CNN about the SAVE America Act, which passed an important procedural hurdle 51-48 this week. Democrats oppose this common-sense legislation, which would require new voters to prove their citizenship when they register and require voter ID at the polls.

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Democrats have falsely claimed for a while that people, especially women and minorities, won't be able to get an ID or prove their citizenship because it's just too hard to get their hands on a birth certificate or marriage license (it's not). But that lie is falling apart, and even CNN is admitting there are myriad ways to show proof of citizenship.

Even Jake Tapper noted that Democrats have an issue with voter ID in general, which is not good for the Democrats.

Even CNN admits the SAVE America Act would give voters many ways to show proof of citizenship when registering to vote.



JAKE TAPPER: "A lot of Americans might hear that list and think, that's a lot of options and wonder do Democrats have an issue with Voter ID in general..." pic.twitter.com/c88HomFyxu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 19, 2026

"Here's what the bill actually says would be acceptable proof of citizenship for voting under this law: a REAL ID ID card, a valid U.S. passport, an official U.S. Military ID card, along with a record of service showing a U.S. birthplace, a government-issued photo ID showing a U.S. birthplace or, paired with a birth certificate, an adoption decree, report of birth abroad, naturalization certificate, or American Indian card," Tapper said.

"I understand this bill includes a lot more than just the documentation requirements," Tapper continued, "but a lot of Americans might hear that list and think, that's a lot of options and wonder do Democrats have an issue with Voter ID in general or just this specific voter ID bill."

The answer, of course, is that Democrats oppose all forms of voter ID, and they've been vocal about it. They have said, repeatedly, that it's racist and "Jim Crow 2.0" to expect voters to show ID at the polls because some Americans, especially Black Americans, cannot get an ID. That's a lie, of course. We need an ID for countless things, including something as innocuous as buying alcohol to important things like accessing a bank account or renting an apartment.

Former North Carolina Governor and Democratic Senate candidate Roy Cooper called voter ID "sinister" and said it "takes away the fundamental right to vote." He, ironically, said this shortly after casting his own ballot and showing ID to do so. Cooper even went so far as to veto legislation in 2018 that would have required voter ID in North Carolina, and he did so after voters passed a statewide referendum on the issue.

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Democrats are incredibly out of touch on voter ID, because the majority of Americans — including self-identified Democrats — support voter ID by overwhelming majorities.

Like this is common sense, more media should question Dems as to why exactly they’re opposed https://t.co/0W0ZJlnrDa — Abundance theory (@OnAbundance) March 19, 2026

The bar is set so low that it's amazing Tapper even went as far as he did in making these statements.

Voter ID and the SAVE America Act will not just help stop illegal immigrants from voting, but it will help stop all forms of voter fraud, especially the fraud done with mail-in ballots.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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