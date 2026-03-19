Tempe Police Launch Investigation After Islamic Crescent Display Is Destroyed

Get ready for another round of lectures on "Islamophobia."

In Arizona, a crescent moon that was erected on top of a mountain to mark Ramadan was destroyed by persons unknown, and the outrage machine is gearing up to make this the hate crime of the century.

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Outrage as giant Islamic crescent moon erected atop Arizona mountain to commemorate Ramadan is DESTROYED https://t.co/rnKTFWLyMc — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) March 18, 2026

Here's more:

A 15-foot crescent moon that was created by students to commemorate Ramadan was destroyed on top of an Arizona mountain. The City of Tempe announced Tuesday that the symbol atop A Mountain, where other religious symbols have been displayed, was found 'completely destroyed' after being reinstalled just years ago. 'A student group designed and built a 15-foot-tall crescent moon to shine a light on the holiday [of Ramadan] for the entire community,' read a statement from the city posted on X. 'It stood on A Mountain, just like religious symbols of other faiths have done in the past. It was found completely destroyed today.' 'The crescent moon is a key symbol of Ramadan, representing spiritual renewal, prayer and reflection,' the City of Tempe continued. 'There is no place in our community for this kind of hate. People of all faiths are welcome in Tempe and they have the right to feel safe and be safe.' 'Tempe Police are continuing to provide additional patrols near places of worship this holiday season and city leaders will continue to have conversations with faith leaders of all religions to maintain peace and safety throughout Tempe,' it concluded. According to Tempe police, the damage totaled around $20,000 and an investigation has been launched, 12 News reported.

How many Christians are able to erect crosses on mountains in Muslim countries? None, if they want to live.

There is a lot that isn't explained here. We are told it stood on the mountain "just like other religious symbols have in the past".

Yet it has been there for YEARS - not just for this Ramadan, and apparently other religious symbols have not remained? — MarthaStemberg1 (@MStemberg1) March 19, 2026

It's because Islam is (D)ifferent.

The outrage was at the erection of this disgusting victory symbol. You YOO-KAY dhimmis may enjoy your new Islamic overlords, but America will NEVER submit. — Fuzzy Slippers (@fuzislippers) March 19, 2026

We cannot submit.

You mean they are mad that their symbol of conquest was destroyed? — WhiskeySilverball (@WhiskeySlvrBall) March 19, 2026

That's more accurate.

Terrible Islamophobia. The entire sky around the world belongs to Islam. https://t.co/ZGgVYf97WT — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) March 18, 2026

As do our mountains, apparently.

They'll cover the outrage around its destruction, but not around its erection. https://t.co/ldIdRNZzF6 — 4nt1p4tt3rn 🏴‍☠ Appalachistan Wolf Lodge #47 (@4nt1p4tt3rn) March 18, 2026

Of course. They will ignore or pretend that no one is outraged by Islamic symbols being erected in America.

Islam goes around smashing, destroying and desecrating other religions constantly. Then throws a hissy fit when it happens to them lmao https://t.co/BAB4cY35AE pic.twitter.com/hqB0IIQdOM — DAKKADAKKA (@DAKKADAKKA1) March 19, 2026

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Because the goal of Islam is conquest, not cohabitation.

No outrage as two churches defaced per day in France, thousands of worshippers killed world wide during church services. https://t.co/4ICRqXTSvK — W. C. Collier (@WCCollier1) March 18, 2026

Of course not.

When Leftists were vandalizing and destroying statues of Civil War generals and America's Founding Fathers, the Left applauded it. They aided and abetted the vandals by not arresting them and going so far as to melt down a giant statue of General Robert E. Lee rather than let a historical society preserve part of our nation's history.

Yet they become indignant when Americans reject the symbol of a sociopolitical movement that seeks to subjugate the world under its oppressive, backward ideology.

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