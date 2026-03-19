Tempe Police Launch Investigation After Islamic Crescent Display Is Destroyed

Trump's Reply to Japanese Reporter's Question About Iran Will Make You Laugh Your Head Off
Trump's Reply to Japanese Reporter's Question About Iran Will Make You Laugh Your...
This State Wants to Crack Down on Student Anti-ICE Protests
This State Wants to Crack Down on Student Anti-ICE Protests
This Town Tried to Punish a Local Newspaper – Now It's Going to Pay Up
This Town Tried to Punish a Local Newspaper – Now It's Going to...
Everyone's Least Favorite Judge Just Made Another Move Against Trump
Everyone's Least Favorite Judge Just Made Another Move Against Trump
This Is How the Trump Administration Might Use Ground Troops in Iran
This Is How the Trump Administration Might Use Ground Troops in Iran
Gen Z Is Now Using AI to Handle Tough Conversations and We're Probably Cooked
Gen Z Is Now Using AI to Handle Tough Conversations and We're Probably...
Has Washington Found a Way to Stop People From Moving Out of the State?
Has Washington Found a Way to Stop People From Moving Out of the...
Guess Who Gavin Newsom's Wife Says Is Holding Back the Country
Guess Who Gavin Newsom's Wife Says Is Holding Back the Country
Judge Finally Hands Down a Sane Sentence to a Violent Criminal
Judge Finally Hands Down a Sane Sentence to a Violent Criminal
VIP
'It's Time to Let Go'
'It's Time to Let Go'
Rep. Brandon Gill Got Democrats to Once Again Admit They Stand With Illegal Immigrant Criminals
Rep. Brandon Gill Got Democrats to Once Again Admit They Stand With Illegal...
This Latest Post by President Trump Is a Slap in the Face to Those Who Say He Is Beholden to Israel
This Latest Post by President Trump Is a Slap in the Face to...
US Treasury Freezes Regime Funds As Scott Bessent Signals Growing Internal Collapse in Iran
US Treasury Freezes Regime Funds As Scott Bessent Signals Growing Internal Collapse in...
As Fraud Claims Mount, Gavin Newsom Goes After the Man Exposing Them
As Fraud Claims Mount, Gavin Newsom Goes After the Man Exposing Them
Tipsheet

Tempe Police Launch Investigation After Islamic Crescent Display Is Destroyed

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 19, 2026 1:00 PM
Tempe Police Launch Investigation After Islamic Crescent Display Is Destroyed
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Get ready for another round of lectures on "Islamophobia." 

In Arizona, a crescent moon that was erected on top of a mountain to mark Ramadan was destroyed by persons unknown, and the outrage machine is gearing up to make this the hate crime of the century.

Advertisement

Here's more:

A 15-foot crescent moon that was created by students to commemorate Ramadan was destroyed on top of an Arizona mountain. 

The City of Tempe announced Tuesday that the symbol atop A Mountain, where other religious symbols have been displayed, was found 'completely destroyed' after being reinstalled just years ago. 

'A student group designed and built a 15-foot-tall crescent moon to shine a light on the holiday [of Ramadan] for the entire community,' read a statement from the city posted on X.

'It stood on A Mountain, just like religious symbols of other faiths have done in the past. It was found completely destroyed today.'

'The crescent moon is a key symbol of Ramadan, representing spiritual renewal, prayer and reflection,' the City of Tempe continued.  

'There is no place in our community for this kind of hate. People of all faiths are welcome in Tempe and they have the right to feel safe and be safe.'

'Tempe Police are continuing to provide additional patrols near places of worship this holiday season and city leaders will continue to have conversations with faith leaders of all religions to maintain peace and safety throughout Tempe,' it concluded.

According to Tempe police, the damage totaled around $20,000 and an investigation has been launched, 12 News reported.

Recommended

Trump's Reply to Japanese Reporter's Question About Iran Will Make You Laugh Your Head Off Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

ARIZONA CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM

How many Christians are able to erect crosses on mountains in Muslim countries? None, if they want to live.

It's because Islam is (D)ifferent.

We cannot submit.

That's more accurate.

As do our mountains, apparently.

Of course. They will ignore or pretend that no one is outraged by Islamic symbols being erected in America.

Advertisement

Because the goal of Islam is conquest, not cohabitation.

Of course not.

When Leftists were vandalizing and destroying statues of Civil War generals and America's Founding Fathers, the Left applauded it. They aided and abetted the vandals by not arresting them and going so far as to melt down a giant statue of General Robert E. Lee rather than let a historical society preserve part of our nation's history.

Yet they become indignant when Americans reject the symbol of a sociopolitical movement that seeks to subjugate the world under its oppressive, backward ideology.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump's Reply to Japanese Reporter's Question About Iran Will Make You Laugh Your Head Off Jeff Charles
Don’t Listen to Idiots About the Iran War Kurt Schlichter
Our New Ungracious Immigrants Victor Davis Hanson
Everyone's Least Favorite Judge Just Made Another Move Against Trump Jeff Charles
Judge Finally Hands Down a Sane Sentence to a Violent Criminal Amy Curtis
This Latest Post by President Trump Is a Slap in the Face to Those Who Say He Is Beholden to Israel Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump's Reply to Japanese Reporter's Question About Iran Will Make You Laugh Your Head Off Jeff Charles
Advertisement