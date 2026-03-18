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Tipsheet

Millionaire Developer Murdered by 'Trans Woman' in Los Angeles

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 18, 2026 8:00 AM
Millionaire Developer Murdered by 'Trans Woman' in Los Angeles
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File

Demetrius Doukoullos, a retired Los Angeles property developer, was found dead in a Hermosa Beach home following an hours-long standoff with a 'trans woman' by the name of Eleanor Beaulieu.

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A transgender woman dressed up like a Blues Brother allegedly murdered a millionaire developer in his Los Angeles home before having an hours-long standoff with a SWAT team, authorities said.

Eleanor Beaulieu, 39, was charged Sunday in the killing of Demetrius Doukoullos and is being housed in Los Angeles County’s Men’s Central Jail, according to inmate records.

Cops responded to check on Doukoullos, 92, at his Hermosa Beach home around 12:30 p.m. Saturday after his realtor hadn’t heard from him for about a week, police said.

“It began as a routine welfare check and escalated to a suspected homicide,” Hermosa Beach Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Keagan Dadigan said on Monday.

CBS News also identified Beaulieu as Robert Simmons, and you'll note that the CBS News article does not mention that Simmons is transgender, but does mention that "Elanore Beauliue" is an alias.

Authorities are unsure of the connection between Simmons and the victim, who was renting the lower level of the Hermosa Beach home. Doukoullos had lived alone since his wife passed away in 2012, and had lived at the Hermosa Beach property for about a year, according realtor Neil Chhabria, who manages the property.

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CBS NEWS CRIME LOS ANGELES TRANSGENDER

Neighbors reported seeing Simmons in the days prior to his arrest, and reported a foul odor coming from the property. It's unclear when Doukoullos died, although police said that his body had begun decomposing.

Simmons was charged with murder and remains behind bars in lieu of $2 million bail. He is due in court on Wednesday.

While the exact circumstances of Doukoullos' death are unclear, this is yet another example of trans violence. Last week, two high school students in Florida, one of whom is trans, were arrested for plotting to murder a classmate. In February, Rhonda Dorgan and her son, Aidan, were shot and killed by Robert Dorgan, Rhonda's ex-husband and Aidan's father. Rhonda's parents, Linda and Gerald Dorgan, were also shot and Gerald Dorgan later died of his injuries. Robert Dorgan also identified as a "trans woman." And in New Hampshire, transgender individual Blu Zeke Daly was charged after shooting at Border Patrol agents.

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