Is This Jeffrey Epstein's Suicide Note?





I’m not sure if this was the most responsible leak to the media about Jeffrey Epstein, the late New York financier and convicted child predator who reportedly committed suicide while in federal custody in August 2019. The man had connections with the world’s most powerful and influential people and their families.

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Right now, the Democrats and the media are trying to tie Donald Trump to Epstein's illegal sexual activities without success because there’s no evidence. Meanwhile, the Epstein survivors have been used by Democrats to push an agenda—it’s all unseemly in the extreme. Yet, the purported suicide note he penned was released last night, signed off by a federal judge. The note was supposedly found by Epstein’s cellmate (via NYT):

BREAKING: A judge has released what authorities describe as an apparent suicide note written by late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/Aa0SY5gXXq — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 7, 2026

A federal judge has released a suicide note purportedly written by Jeffrey Epstein that was sealed for years as part of the criminal case of his cellmate. “They investigated me for month — FOUND NOTHING!!!” the note begins, adding that the result was charges going back many years. “It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye,” the note continued. “Watcha want me to do — Bust out cryin!!” the note reads. “NO FUN," it concludes, with those words underlined. “NOT WORTH IT!!” Mr. Epstein’s cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, said he discovered the note in July 2019 after Mr. Epstein was found unresponsive with a strip of cloth wrapped around his neck. Mr. Epstein survived that incident, but he was found dead weeks later at age 66 in the now shuttered Metropolitan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan.The note was made public on Wednesday by Judge Kenneth M. Karas of Federal District Court in White Plains, N.Y., who oversaw the cellmate’s case. The judge acted after The New York Times petitioned the court last Thursday to unseal the document and published an article in which Mr. Tartaglione described the note and how it came into his possession. The Times has not authenticated the note, which was placed on the court docket Wednesday evening. The note repeats a saying — “bust out cryin” — that Mr. Epstein wrote in emails. It included another phrase — “No fun” — that Mr. Epstein also used in emails, as well as in a separate note found in his jail cell at the time of his death. The document unsealed on Wednesday remained hidden from public view even as the Justice Department released millions of pages of documents related to Mr. Epstein in a move required by a new law. The Times searched those records and did not find a copy of the note. (A spokeswoman from the Justice Department said the agency had never seen it.)

Take what you will from this disclosure, which isn’t much. Sure, it re-injects Epstein into the news cycle, but now we’re debating whether it was murder or suicide. FBI Director Kash Patel said this was unquestionably a suicide, but Epstein, whom he knew—especially due to the Clinton connection—has sparked skepticism and some top-quality memes about how he died.

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