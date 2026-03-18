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Tipsheet

The Democrats' Shutdown Continues to Wreak Havoc at U.S. Airports

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 18, 2026 10:00 AM
The Democrats' Shutdown Continues to Wreak Havoc at U.S. Airports
AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File

We're well into another Democratic Party-led shutdown of the government, and the chaos continues at airports across the country. It's so bad that smaller airports may be forced to close temporarily because TSA agents keep calling out sick and refusing to show up for work when they're not getting paid.

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The entire post reads:

As I pulled into the airport I got a notification saying that my flight was delayed by several hours due to staffing shortages since nobody was coming in because of the shutdown.

My flights wasn't the only one. Every single flight on the board was either delayed heavily or cancelled. After waiting for two hours, I got a notification saying that my flight had been delayed yet again. I decided to leave.

As I left the airport, my flight was delayed several more hours. Later that night, I checked to see if it ever took off, it ended up being canceled as well.

The shutdown currently going on is a power-play that only harms the working class of America. It is purposeful, and with the intention to sew division because those on the Left don’t want basic voting laws to be passed. What are we even doing anymore?

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DHS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN ICE TSA

It's not opposition to the SAVE America Act; Democrats want to defund the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and abolish ICE. They're making Americans suffer for the sake of illegal immigrants.

And the blame belongs with Democrats.

There are going to be a lot of angry spring break travelers.

The TSA agents are the working class Americans the Democrats claim to support. 

No pay means they can't pay their bills or buy food.

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"Enough is enough: Democrats must end their reckless DHS shutdown and stop holding the livelihoods of TSA officers hostage," DHS wrote on X.

Democrats do not care. They see the American people as pawns and tools to political gain. That's it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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