Ro Khanna Admits Iran Had Enough Uranium to Make Nuclear Weapons, Still Opposes Strikes

Democrats, who had no problem sending billions to Ukraine for the past four years, are very vocal about their opposition to the U.S. strikes in Iran. This, despite the fact that Iran has been chanting "Death to America" for the past 50 years while killing hundreds of our citizens, both service members and civilians, by being the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism.

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Now Rep. Ro Khanna is admitting the Iranian regime had enough uranium to make nuclear weapons. But he's also saying why Democrats didn't really care about that.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) admits Iran had enough uranium to make nuclear bombs because of Joe Biden but that was fine because Iran’s missiles couldn’t yet reach the US.



That’s what Democrats thought was acceptable.



Good grief.pic.twitter.com/wDjNv5vY9b — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 15, 2026

"Absolutely not. They should not be nuclear. But we had the JCPOA, that had their enrichment down to about 3.6 percent," Khanna said. We understand that math isn't the Democrats' strong suit, mind you, but if you say Iran should not be nuclear, their enrichment should be zero percent.

"We could have had, through Oman, tougher sanctions and negotiations," Khanna continued.

"Even Democrats acknowledge that was just putting off the eventually of them getting a weapon, not blocking it entirely," said host Jacqui Heinrich. "I mean, Democrats accepted that."

"Putting it off for 15 years," Khanna replied. "That's what the JCPOA would have done. Then you could have had tougher negotiation in terms of making sure they didn't have missiles."

Oh, so they could have uranium and nuclear weapons. Just not missiles.

"But there was no imminent threat," Khanna continued. "Now there's a threat to the United States. We created a threat. There were no ICBMs that Iran could launch here."

Heinrich pointed out that Iran had enough uranium to make 11 bombs and Khanna replied, "But they couldn't reach the American homeland," he said. "Everyone acknowledges they don't have ICBMs. Now we've put our troops at risk, 13 Americans are dead and I hope we can end this war."

Hundreds of American troops have been killed by Iran prior to Operation Epic Fury, including 241 Marines in Beirut, five Americans in a Riyadh car bombing in 1995, 19 members of the U.S. Air Force were killed in the Khobar Towers bombing in Saudi Arabia in 1996. U.S. Embassies in Nairobi, Kenya, and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania were bombed, killing more than 220 people. 17 sailors were killed when the U.S.S. Cole was bombed in 2000.

"I don't want $2 billion a day going into the Middle East," Khanna added. Since 2022, Khanna has voted to send about $113.6 billion in war funding to Ukraine.

A missile isn't the only way to deliver a nuclear weapon, you know. — Carrie Lukas (@carrielukas) March 16, 2026

Given the Democrats' love of open borders, and the recent terror attacks carried out by Islamists in America, it's clear there are sleeper cells here. Getting a dirty bomb across our border would have been very easy to do.

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"They couldn't reach the American homeland" is a poor argument. NK couldn't reach the homeland either, until they could. Also, there are ways to deliver a nuclear bomb besides ICBM's. Hell if Kamala Harris was the president they could simply walk across the border with one. — Pork Kebab (@00711711711even) March 16, 2026

Exactly this.

"Because Iran’s missiles couldn’t yet reach the US."

"Yet" carries a heavy weight in that conversation.

But... "Epstein" without fail. https://t.co/mwTNx2ogsJ — @SHEPMJS (@shepmjs) March 16, 2026

And even if they could, Democrats would bend the knee to Iran and give in to all their demands.

Come on @RoKhanna, how long before Iran did have ICBMs?



Do you think Russia, N. Korea, or China would have shared any technical details needed to make it happen? How would you have felt then?



How would even just a regional nuclear threat impact and constrain US foreign… https://t.co/pnnQjTPz7z — Jake Chapman 🇺🇸🚀 ✨🇺🇸 (@vc) March 16, 2026

All good questions that Khanna and his fellow Democrats will never have to answer.

Good grief. So it was okay Iran had enough uranium to make nukes because they wouldn’t have been able to reach the United States? That’s a big middle finger to our allies in other parts of the world. Allies who supported us after 9/11. Wow.



That is how today’s Democrats feel.… https://t.co/XHCOqU9hJs — Greg’s Mom Forever (@CaliGal4Ever) March 15, 2026

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Yes. It's a massive middle finger to Europe and allies in the Middle East.

How will he feel when they launch a Nuke from a ship off the coast of California? https://t.co/eF4Lr7eVnH — Chris Murphy (@seemurfee) March 16, 2026

He'd probably blame Republicans for it.

Iran has long been a threat to America, both at home and abroad. It doesn't take ICBMs to use nuclear weapons and Khanna knows that. But he doesn't care because resisting President Trump and undermining America while propping up her enemies is what Democrats do best.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.