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Ro Khanna Admits Iran Had Enough Uranium to Make Nuclear Weapons, Still Opposes Strikes

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 16, 2026 12:00 PM
Ro Khanna Admits Iran Had Enough Uranium to Make Nuclear Weapons, Still Opposes Strikes
AP Photo/Adam Gray

Democrats, who had no problem sending billions to Ukraine for the past four years, are very vocal about their opposition to the U.S. strikes in Iran. This, despite the fact that Iran has been chanting "Death to America" for the past 50 years while killing hundreds of our citizens, both service members and civilians, by being the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism.

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Now Rep. Ro Khanna is admitting the Iranian regime had enough uranium to make nuclear weapons. But he's also saying why Democrats didn't really care about that.

"Absolutely not. They should not be nuclear. But we had the JCPOA, that had their enrichment down to about 3.6 percent," Khanna said. We understand that math isn't the Democrats' strong suit, mind you, but if you say Iran should not be nuclear, their enrichment should be zero percent.

"We could have had, through Oman, tougher sanctions and negotiations," Khanna continued. 

"Even Democrats acknowledge that was just putting off the eventually of them getting a weapon, not blocking it entirely," said host Jacqui Heinrich. "I mean, Democrats accepted that."

"Putting it off for 15 years," Khanna replied. "That's what the JCPOA would have done. Then you could have had tougher negotiation in terms of making sure they didn't have missiles."

Oh, so they could have uranium and nuclear weapons. Just not missiles.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY IRAN JOE BIDEN TERRORISM OPERATION EPIC FURY

"But there was no imminent threat," Khanna continued. "Now there's a threat to the United States. We created a threat. There were no ICBMs that Iran could launch here."

Heinrich pointed out that Iran had enough uranium to make 11 bombs and Khanna replied, "But they couldn't reach the American homeland," he said. "Everyone acknowledges they don't have ICBMs. Now we've put our troops at risk, 13 Americans are dead and I hope we can end this war."

Hundreds of American troops have been killed by Iran prior to Operation Epic Fury, including 241 Marines in Beirut, five Americans in a Riyadh car bombing in 1995, 19 members of the U.S. Air Force were killed in the Khobar Towers bombing in Saudi Arabia in 1996. U.S. Embassies in Nairobi, Kenya, and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania were bombed, killing more than 220 people. 17 sailors were killed when the U.S.S. Cole was bombed in 2000.

"I don't want $2 billion a day going into the Middle East," Khanna added. Since 2022, Khanna has voted to send about $113.6 billion in war funding to Ukraine.

Given the Democrats' love of open borders, and the recent terror attacks carried out by Islamists in America, it's clear there are sleeper cells here. Getting a dirty bomb across our border would have been very easy to do.

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Exactly this.

And even if they could, Democrats would bend the knee to Iran and give in to all their demands.

All good questions that Khanna and his fellow Democrats will never have to answer.

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Yes. It's a massive middle finger to Europe and allies in the Middle East.

He'd probably blame Republicans for it.

Iran has long been a threat to America, both at home and abroad. It doesn't take ICBMs to use nuclear weapons and Khanna knows that. But he doesn't care because resisting President Trump and undermining America while propping up her enemies is what Democrats do best.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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