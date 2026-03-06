Not Even the Democratic Mayor's Staff Is Safe in Crime-Ridden San Francisco

This writer's father, a Vietnam-era Navy veteran, often told her San Francisco was one of the most beautiful cities he ever visited. That, of course, was 50 years ago. Things have changed since then, and San Francisco is no longer that beautiful city. Instead, it's a crime-ridden cesspool where public defecation is such a problem that there's an app to report and avoid it.

Even the Mayor Daniel Lurie's staff isn't safe, as one member of his security detail was left bloodied after a struggle with a man.

🚨BREAKING: Video of the Democratic mayor of San Francisco is going viral after he calmly walked away while his security detail was being attacked.



Mayor Daniel Lurie is seen watching his security officer struggle with a man, then turning and walking away as the officer is… pic.twitter.com/3nMl2Gmm9U — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 6, 2026

Mayor Daniel Lurie’s police security detail was attacked at the edge of the Tenderloin on Thursday evening just before 6 p.m., according to witnesses and a video obtained by Mission Local. The mayor was unharmed. One unidentified San Francisco police officer, who was part of Lurie’s security team and was in the black SUV used to ferry Lurie around alongside the mayor and his driver, was left bleeding from the back of his head. He panted as he spoke to Mission Local and gave a statement to fellow police officers who responded to the scene. The officer said that three people blocked the car shortly prior to the attack, and that Lurie “hopped out” to ask them to move. They began to “comply,” the officer told his fellow cops, but, at some point, one man began “talking gibberish.” The officer then intervened and asked the man to move out of the way. The man did at first, but then came at him, he told officers. The officer held onto the man’s upper body and then “fell back” with the man on top of him, and hit his head on the pavement as he fell.

And despite this violent crime, Democrats still won't throw criminals behind bars where they belong.

It's San Francisco. They will give the Mayor an award for bravery and blame Trump somehow. — Alaskan Groucho (@AlaskanGroucho) March 6, 2026

"The suspect attacked us because of white supremacy." Or something.

So many things wrong in this video. Crap job by the security man. Coward Mayor.



Oh, well. That's SF for ya. — His Royal Majesty, The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) March 6, 2026

A great city driven into the ground by the Democratic Party.

Is anyone really surprised? People like him constantly stir the pot, cater to the mentally ill, and surround themselves with security. He’ll never stand up for himself or anyone else. What a joke. https://t.co/bfw0KaH7b3 — Jer Bear (@JerBear) March 6, 2026

What's striking about this is how calm Lurie is about the situation. He's not running in fear, he casually strolls away while his security team deals with the person assaulting them.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

