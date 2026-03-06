Iranian Political Prisoner Shuts Down CNN Lib Guest Over Operation Epic Fury
Iranian Political Prisoner Shuts Down CNN Lib Guest Over Operation Epic Fury
Tipsheet

Not Even the Democratic Mayor's Staff Is Safe in Crime-Ridden San Francisco

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 06, 2026 2:00 PM
Not Even the Democratic Mayor's Staff Is Safe in Crime-Ridden San Francisco
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

This writer's father, a Vietnam-era Navy veteran, often told her San Francisco was one of the most beautiful cities he ever visited. That, of course, was 50 years ago. Things have changed since then, and San Francisco is no longer that beautiful city. Instead, it's a crime-ridden cesspool where public defecation is such a problem that there's an app to report and avoid it.

Even the Mayor Daniel Lurie's staff isn't safe, as one member of his security detail was left bloodied after a struggle with a man.

Here's more:

Mayor Daniel Lurie’s police security detail was attacked at the edge of the Tenderloin on Thursday evening just before 6 p.m., according to witnesses and a video obtained by Mission Local.

The mayor was unharmed. One unidentified San Francisco police officer, who was part of Lurie’s security team and was in the black SUV used to ferry Lurie around alongside the mayor and his driver, was left bleeding from the back of his head.

He panted as he spoke to Mission Local and gave a statement to fellow police officers who responded to the scene.

The officer said that three people blocked the car shortly prior to the attack, and that Lurie “hopped out” to ask them to move. They began to “comply,” the officer told his fellow cops, but, at some point, one man began “talking gibberish.”

The officer then intervened and asked the man to move out of the way. The man did at first, but then came at him, he told officers. 

The officer held onto the man’s upper body and then “fell back” with the man on top of him, and hit his head on the pavement as he fell.

CALIFORNIA CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY SANCTUARY CITIES

And despite this violent crime, Democrats still won't throw criminals behind bars where they belong.

"The suspect attacked us because of white supremacy." Or something.

A great city driven into the ground by the Democratic Party.

What's striking about this is how calm Lurie is about the situation. He's not running in fear, he casually strolls away while his security team deals with the person assaulting them.

