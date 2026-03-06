Iranian Political Prisoner Shuts Down CNN Lib Guest Over Operation Epic Fury
Upset Over TikTok Ban, a WI Man Set Fire to a Republican's Office. He Was Just Sentenced to Prison.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 06, 2026 12:00 PM
Upset Over TikTok Ban, a WI Man Set Fire to a Republican's Office. He Was Just Sentenced to Prison.
seb_ra/iStock/Getty Images Plus

In January 2025, 19-year-old Wisconsin man Caiden Stachowicz set fire to Republican Rep. Glen Grothman's office in Fond du Lac, about 60 miles northwest of Milwaukee. Stachowicz was angry that Grothman backed a bill to ban TikTok in the U.S.

It was yet another example of Leftist violence targeting Republicans, which was largely ignored at the time. When it wasn't, local media tried to portray Stachowicz as a "teen."

Yes, technically, Stachowicz was a teenager. But the age of adulthood is 18. Stachowicz is a man who engaged in a violent act against his political opponents.

No one was hurt in the fire, thankfully, and Stachowicz was just sentenced to seven years behind bars for his act of arson.

Here's more:

A Wisconsin man who tried to set a Republican congressman’s office ablaze after becoming enraged over the lawmaker’s backing of a TikTok ban bill learned his fate Thursday.

Caiden Stachowicz, 20, was sentenced to seven years in prison and seven years of extended supervision by Fond du Lac County Circuit Judge Tricia Walker for the January 2025 arson outside Rep. Glenn Grothman’s office — committed the day after the app briefly went dark in the US.

Stachowicz, of Menasha, pleaded no contest to an arson charge in November, with prosecutors dropping burglary and property damage counts in exchange.

The New York Post also reports that Stachowicz apologized before sentencing.

“I don’t ask or expect anybody to forgive me. I only want you and everybody affected to know that I’m honestly sorry for what I did," he said. “My mental and emotional issues are no excuse for my actions. I take full responsibility for them. Thank you for hearing me out. I harbor no bad feelings for you, and I wish you the best of luck in your career.”

He should face consequences for his actions.

The Democratic Party has convinced a lot of people to ruin their lives in order to "resist" President Trump, who will leave office in 2029.

It's not worth it, of course, but the Left has failed to learn that.

