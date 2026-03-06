Upset Over TikTok Ban, a WI Man Set Fire to a Republican's Office. He Was Just Sentenced to Prison.

In January 2025, 19-year-old Wisconsin man Caiden Stachowicz set fire to Republican Rep. Glen Grothman's office in Fond du Lac, about 60 miles northwest of Milwaukee. Stachowicz was angry that Grothman backed a bill to ban TikTok in the U.S.

Advertisement

Fond du Lac police arrested a 19-year-old man, accused of setting fire to the building that is home to Rep. Grothman's district office. Police say he admitted to starting the fire in response to recent talks of a TikTok ban. pic.twitter.com/QhPGf8bCzg — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) January 20, 2025

It was yet another example of Leftist violence targeting Republicans, which was largely ignored at the time. When it wasn't, local media tried to portray Stachowicz as a "teen."

A Wisconsin teen charged with arson, making terrorist threats over the TikTok ban. Caiden Stachowicz, 19, accused of setting fire to Fond du Lac office of U.S. Rep. Glen Grothman. Said he believed “shutdown was against his constitutional rights,” & Grothman voted for it. #WISN12 pic.twitter.com/SLcwNbSsLG — Nick Bohr (@NickBohrWISN) January 22, 2025

Yes, technically, Stachowicz was a teenager. But the age of adulthood is 18. Stachowicz is a man who engaged in a violent act against his political opponents.

No one was hurt in the fire, thankfully, and Stachowicz was just sentenced to seven years behind bars for his act of arson.

A Fond du Lac County judge sentenced Caiden Stachowicz to 7 years in prison for arson. Prosecutors say he admitted to setting Rep. Glenn Grothman's Grothman's office on fire, upset over his vote to ban TikTok https://t.co/yYFrQViPR9 — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) March 5, 2026

Here's more:

A Wisconsin man who tried to set a Republican congressman’s office ablaze after becoming enraged over the lawmaker’s backing of a TikTok ban bill learned his fate Thursday. Caiden Stachowicz, 20, was sentenced to seven years in prison and seven years of extended supervision by Fond du Lac County Circuit Judge Tricia Walker for the January 2025 arson outside Rep. Glenn Grothman’s office — committed the day after the app briefly went dark in the US. Stachowicz, of Menasha, pleaded no contest to an arson charge in November, with prosecutors dropping burglary and property damage counts in exchange.

The New York Post also reports that Stachowicz apologized before sentencing.

“I don’t ask or expect anybody to forgive me. I only want you and everybody affected to know that I’m honestly sorry for what I did," he said. “My mental and emotional issues are no excuse for my actions. I take full responsibility for them. Thank you for hearing me out. I harbor no bad feelings for you, and I wish you the best of luck in your career.”

Advertisement

BREAKING: Caiden Stachowicz sentenced to 7 years in prison for setting Wisconsin Republican Rep Glenn Grothman’s office on fire



FAFO!



Enjoy prison POS loser! ✌️ https://t.co/g98q0O27FP pic.twitter.com/3aXf93mvqs — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 6, 2026

He should face consequences for his actions.

I'd be curious whether he thinks his speaking truth to power was worth losing the majority of his twenties. — Mr. BocMonster (@bocmonster) March 6, 2026

The Democratic Party has convinced a lot of people to ruin their lives in order to "resist" President Trump, who will leave office in 2029.

It's not worth it, of course, but the Left has failed to learn that.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.