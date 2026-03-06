A New Jersey Girl Scout Troop Is Catching Heat for Where It Chose to Sell Cookies

Iranian Political Prisoner Shuts Down CNN Lib Guest Over Operation Epic Fury
Iranian Political Prisoner Shuts Down CNN Lib Guest Over Operation Epic Fury
Surprise: Democrats Aren't Happy With Kristi Noem's Firing
Surprise: Democrats Aren't Happy With Kristi Noem's Firing
John Cornyn's Campaign Just Went Scorched Earth on 'Crooked Ken Paxton' in New Ad
John Cornyn's Campaign Just Went Scorched Earth on 'Crooked Ken Paxton' in New...
Trump Says John Cornyn Is a 'Good Man's As Texas Republicans Await His Endorsement
Trump Says John Cornyn Is a 'Good Man's As Texas Republicans Await His...
Not Even the Democratic Mayor's Staff Is Safe in Crime-Ridden San Francisco
Not Even the Democratic Mayor's Staff Is Safe in Crime-Ridden San Francisco
Upset Over TikTok Ban, a WI Man Set Fire to a Republican's Office. He Was Just Sentenced to Prison.
Upset Over TikTok Ban, a WI Man Set Fire to a Republican's Office....
Explosions Rock Beirut As Israel Works to Destroy Hezbollah
Explosions Rock Beirut As Israel Works to Destroy Hezbollah
Four Men Arrested in London, Accused of Spying on Jewish Sites for Iranian Intelligence
Four Men Arrested in London, Accused of Spying on Jewish Sites for Iranian...
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Is So Broken, They're Humiliating Themselves to Hide From U.S. Forces
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Is So Broken, They're Humiliating Themselves to Hide From U.S....
The Story Surrounding Seth Moulton's Illegal Immigrant State of the Union Guest May Have Gotten Worse
The Story Surrounding Seth Moulton's Illegal Immigrant State of the Union Guest May...
SAVE America Act Is Everything
SAVE America Act Is Everything
Did You See Gavin Newsom's Embarrassing Interview With Katie Couric
Did You See Gavin Newsom's Embarrassing Interview With Katie Couric
Bill O'Reilly: The Mainstream Media Wants America to Lose in Iran
Bill O'Reilly: The Mainstream Media Wants America to Lose in Iran
Victor Davis Hanson: Trump Isn’t an Isolationist, or a Nation-Builder, He’s a Jacksonian
Victor Davis Hanson: Trump Isn’t an Isolationist, or a Nation-Builder, He’s a Jacksonian
Tipsheet

A New Jersey Girl Scout Troop Is Catching Heat for Where It Chose to Sell Cookies

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 06, 2026 1:00 PM
A New Jersey Girl Scout Troop Is Catching Heat for Where It Chose to Sell Cookies
AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File

A New Jersey Girl Scout troop is the target of complaints after it came up with a way to boost sales of the famous Girl Scout cookies. New Jersey is one of several states where the use of marijuana is legal, so this troop set up a booth outside a cannabis shop to sell cookies to its customers.

Advertisement

Here's more:

Their cookies are baked — and so are their clients!

A New Jersey Girl Scout troop set up their stand outside a cannabis dispensary in New Jersey to cash in on “munchies”-prone potheads — but steaming-mad senior leaders reportedly aren’t sweet on the idea.

The enterprising troop teamed up with with Daylite Dispensary in Mount Laurel to sell the treats near the shop’s exit after regional leaders rejected the idea last year, NJ.com reported. 

“You use cannabis, you get the munchies,” Daylite Dispensary owner Steve Cassidy told the outlet Wednesday. “There’s a connection between snacks and cannabis and the fact that we don’t have to pretend that doesn’t exist anymore is really awesome.”

...

But after Cassidy made headlines yesterday, he said the troop may have landed in hot water with higher ups.

“It was about community,” Cassidy told The Independent. “If that means the local Girl Scout troop got in trouble, that is absolutely not what we wanted.” He declined to comment further.

The cookie sale is the largest fundraiser for troops and local councils, with 100% of the net revenue remaining with local councils and troops to fund activities, community projects, and camping trips.

Recommended

Iranian Political Prisoner Shuts Down CNN Lib Guest Over Operation Epic Fury Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

NEW JERSEY

A lot of people saw no problem with the clever marketing campaign.

We'd be curious to know how many sales this New Jersey troop made, because this isn't the first time a Girl Scout has found a captive customer base.

In 2014, San Francisco Girl Scout Danielle Lay set up her cookie table outside a dispensary in the city and sold 117 boxes in less than two hours. In 2018, a San Diego Girl Scout sold 300 boxes in six hours outside of a dispensary. Chicago-area Girl Scouts did the same in 2020, selling hundreds of boxes outside of a dispensary.

This is a perfectly valid reaction to this story, too. You don't have to like or support cannabis to recognize this is smart selling.

Given the past stories, which didn't seem to generate much outrage, it's odd this New Jersey troop might be in trouble.

Advertisement

Someone is likely mad they didn't think of this sales strategy first, and that's why they complained.

For those who object on moral grounds, the idea of Girl Scouts selling cookies outside a cannabis dispensary may feel uncomfortable. That's a reasonable reaction, of course. But this isn’t exactly uncharted territory. Similar stories have popped up for years — from San Francisco to San Diego to Chicago — where enterprising scouts discovered that customers leaving dispensaries often enthusiastically become cookie buyers. Whether one finds the optics questionable or simply sees it as clever entrepreneurship in a state where marijuana is legal, the reality is that these girls are doing what Girl Scouts have always done: learning business skills, raising money for their troop, and selling a product Americans from all walks of life can't resist.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Iranian Political Prisoner Shuts Down CNN Lib Guest Over Operation Epic Fury Matt Vespa
Victor Davis Hanson: Trump Isn’t an Isolationist, or a Nation-Builder, He’s a Jacksonian Dmitri Bolt
Not Even the Democratic Mayor's Staff Is Safe in Crime-Ridden San Francisco Amy Curtis
John Cornyn's Campaign Just Went Scorched Earth on 'Crooked Ken Paxton' in New Ad Jeff Charles
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Is So Broken, They're Humiliating Themselves to Hide From U.S. Forces Amy Curtis
How Ayatollah Khamenei Was Killed Has Been Revealed Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Iranian Political Prisoner Shuts Down CNN Lib Guest Over Operation Epic Fury Matt Vespa
Advertisement