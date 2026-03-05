The War Department Has Released the Names of Two Additional Heroes Killed in Operation Epic Fury

Late Wednesday, the Pentagon released the names of the two additional service members who were killed in action during Operation Epic Fury. They are Major Jeffrey R. O'Brien, 45, of Indianola, Iowa and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, 54, of Sacramento, California. They were killed along with four others in Iranian missile strikes in Kuwait on Sunday.

O'Brien and Marzan were assigned to the same 103rd Sustainment Command out of Des Moines, Iowa.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and other Iowa officials issued statements on O'Brien's death. “Our hearts are broken by the deaths of Major Jeffrey O’Brien and Sergeant Declan Coady, two brave Iowa soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice to secure freedom and peace. On behalf of a grateful state, Kevin and I offer our prayers and condolences for their families, and we ask all Iowans to stand united in support of our fallen soldiers and those who loved them," Reynolds said.

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson said she was "heartbroken" by the news. "As our nation continues to process the heartbreaking tragedies of life over the past several days, my heart is so heavy for the family, friends, and fellow service members who are experiencing such unbearable loss. We are grieving alongside all Iowans and Americans," HInson said in a statement.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan was from Sacramento,

Governor Gavin Newsom said the flags at the capital would fly at half-staff in honor of Marzan. “California mourns the loss of Chief Warrant Officer Three Marzan, a courageous Californian whose service to our nation was marked by honor and distinction," Gov. Gavin Newsom and Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis said in a statement.

The other four heroes are Captain Cody A. Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida; Sergeant 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; Sergeant 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; and Sergeant Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa.

