The Department of War Has Released the Identities of Four of the Heroes Killed in Operation Epic Fury

On Tuesday afternoon, the Department of War released the identities of four of the brave servicemen and women who have been killed in Operation Epic Fury.

🚨 JUST IN: Photos released of the fallen 4 American troops killed in the conflict with Iran



The heroes of our time 🙏🏻



- Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor of Minnesota

- Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens of Nebraska

- Sgt. Declan J. Coady of Iowa

- Capt. Cody A. Khork of Florida pic.twitter.com/YL40Qamatc — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 3, 2026

Advertisement

The Pentagon has identified the four U.S. Army Reserve soldiers killed in Kuwait as part of operations against Iran as: Capt. Cody A. Khork; Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor; and Sgt. Declan J. Coady. — Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) March 3, 2026

The U.S. Department of War (DOW) has now released the names of the first four U.S. soldiers killed since the joint U.S.-Israeli campaign against Iran began.



Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Fla.



Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Neb.



Sgt. 1st Class… pic.twitter.com/VO3uiUfIM2 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 3, 2026

The names which have been released are: Captain Cody A. Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida; Sergeant 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; Sergeant 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; and Sergeant Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa. All four were killed during an “unmanned aircraft system attack” on Mar. 1, according to a Department of War press release.

They served in the U.S. Army Reserves with the 103rd Sustainment Command, a logistics unit out of Des Moines, Iowa.

Six American service members have been killed in the fighting so far. The names of the two other casualties are expected to be released soon.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.