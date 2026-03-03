It's Election Day in North Carolina and Texas. Here's What to Watch
It's Election Day in North Carolina and Texas. Here's What to Watch
The Department of War Has Released the Identities of Four of the Heroes Killed in Operation Epic Fury

Joseph Chalfant
March 03, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

On Tuesday afternoon, the Department of War released the identities of four of the brave servicemen and women who have been killed in Operation Epic Fury.

The names which have been released are: Captain Cody A. Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida; Sergeant 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; Sergeant 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; and Sergeant Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa. All four were killed during an “unmanned aircraft system attack” on Mar. 1, according to a Department of War press release.

They served in the U.S. Army Reserves with the 103rd Sustainment Command, a logistics unit out of Des Moines, Iowa.

Six American service members have been killed in the fighting so far. The names of the two other casualties are expected to be released soon.

